Murphy powers Banteer to win in AUL league three encounter

CFC Banteer B 4

Strand United B 1

A BRACE from Tadgh Murphy helped CFC Banteer B earn a 4-1 victory over Strand United B in their league three clash at the Banteer Sport’s Complex over the weekend.

And the difference really between the two sides was Banteer’s cutting edge in the final third that their opponents lacked on the day.

Strand improved immensely in the second period with Diarmuid McDonagh impressing for them.

After a tentative start from both sides, Strand’s Pat O’Connell fired straight at Corkery before Diarmuid McDonagh collected from James Gubbins to fire over from a favourable position.

But, on 20 minutes, it was Banteer who nosed in front and it arrived when Tomas McAuliffe’s corner fell for Tadgh Murphy who pounced to poke home from close range.

A nice Banteer move ensued after that, involving Martin Kearney when he helped on to Tadgh Murphy who found Robert Stack with a neat pass, but Charley Foley did well to come off his line and block Stacks effort at the expense of a corner.

Banteer were having the lion’s share of possession at this point and when Dylan McCarthy makes a surging run from a deep position before skipping past two opponents, he unleashed an effort that made it to the bottom corner, despite Foley getting a hand to it to double Banteer’s advantage on 32.

A response from Strand sees James Gubbins making Corkery work to save from his firm effort.

And when Pat O’Connell’s delivery from the right looked like it was destined for McDonagh, Corkery came smartly off his line to save the day.

Luke Philpot was just minutes into the action off the bench when he latched on to a ball over the top, but skewed disappointingly wide of the target.

Charley Foley was forced off his line to deal with the threat from Luke Philpot and when the ball broke for Tadgh Murphy; he saw his opportunity and dinked an accurate effort into an unprotected net to make it 3-0 on 54.

But, Strand showed tremendous resilience and pulled one back when James Gubbins set Declan Browne up to loop a dipping effort that flashed over Corkery before nestling in the net, two minutes later.

Strand were giving as much as they were getting now and after Corkery had to get his body behind a well-struck effort from Josh Crowley, a productive run from McDonagh down the left sees him deliver a lovely cross that had just too much on it for the leaping Josh Crowley.

But, the points were wrapped up in earnest when Banteer’s Martin Kearney finds the available Philpot who sets off towards goal before slamming past Foley near the end.

CFC Banteer B: Jordan Corkery, Jack Murphy, Tomas McAuliffe, Brian O’Keeffe, Niall Kearney, Martin Kearney, Tadgh Murphy, Evan Murphy, Dylan McCarthy, Robert Stack and Kevin McCarthy.

Subs: Luke Philpot for Dylan McCarthy (42), Conor Murphy Kevin McCarthy (half-time), Kevin Roche for Jack Murphy (58), Shane McSweeney for Tadgh Murphy (75), Rory Lavelle for Robert Stack (82).

Strand Utd B: Charley Foley, Josh Crowley, Emmett Kennedy, James Boyle, Sean Gavin, Pat O’Connell, Dylan Quinn, Dave McSweeney, Dean Graney, Diarmuid McDonagh and James Gubbins.

Subs: Robert Clarke and Declan Browne for Dave McSweeney and Dylan Quinn (half-time), Dylan Lynch for Pat O’Connell (80), Adam O’Keeffe for James Gubbins (82).

Referee: Brendan O’Regan.