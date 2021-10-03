Imokilly far too strong for Seandún

Imokilly 4-36

Seandún 0-16

Imokilly breezed into the quarter-finals of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC as they saw off Seandún at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday night.

The East Cork side, county champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019, failed to emerge from the divisions and colleges section of the competition last year. However, their progress was rarely in doubt here, even without Séamus Harnedy, Anthony Spillane, Kieran Histon or Ciarán Joyce, all of whom featured in Tuesday night’s semi-final play-off win over UCC.

While it took them time to pull clear of the city divisional side’s challenge in the early stages, Joe Stack’s goal coming up to the first-half water break opened up a five-point lead with O’Shea landing his fourth point of the evening immediately after that.

Though Nicky Kelly replied for Seandún, it was 1-7 to 0-5 at the pause in action and Imokilly flexed their muscles in the second quarter and eased into a dominant position to open up a 2-18 to 0-8 half-time lead.

Such an advantage was unlikely to be overturned and the second half saw Imokilly solidify their supremacy to secure a quarter-final spot, having lost to UCC at this stage last year.

They benefited from the momentum of Tuesday’s win over the College at the same venue and their play showed the benefits of work done together up to this point. They will hope to further deepen that understanding in the three weeks between now and the quarter-final, though the flip side is that so many players will be involved with their clubs in the interim.

For Seandún’s part, they were outclassed here but, taking part in the championship for the first time since 2010, they can look back on a year of progress. The absence of Cian McCarthy, injured in a junior championship game for his club Passage on Sunday morning, was a loss but the greater depth of Imokilly was always likely to be too much.

Seandún led twice early on through Killian Ahern and Nicky Kelly but Imokilly were an ever-present threat, with Darren Wyse saving from Joe Stack in the third minute while Shane O’Regan flashed an effort across goal and wide. O’Regan’s point on 11 minutes put them 0-5 to 0-3 ahead and Stack’s goal, doubling home from Brian Lawton’s pass, put them firmly in control.

They had five of the first six points of the second quarter, with O’Shea’s sights in. It was 1-15 to 0-7 by the 26th minute and, after a David O’Neill pointed free for Seandún, Imokilly pushed on again as half-time approached. Their second goal was a great Shane Hegarty individual feat, Shane O’Regan with the pass to set him up, and Barry Lawton, the impressive Mike Kelly and Stack had points as they retired with a 2-18 to 0-8 lead – half of the respective final tallies.

They continued to build their tally after the start of the second half, with O’Regan landing their third goal on 39 after gathering a puckout and firing to the net to make it 3-23 to 0-12. Sub Seán Desmond raised their fourth green flag in the final quarter, O’Regan turning provider for his Watergrasshill clubmate, and Desmond, fellow subs Brian Mulcahy and Dan Mangan, Kelly and Diarmuid Kearney were on target as they ran out 32-point winners.

Scorers for Imokilly: L O’Shea 0-10 (0-2f), M Kelly 0-7, S Desmond 1-3, S O’Regan 1-2, Barry Lawton 0-5, J Stack 1-1, S Hegarty 1-0, A Fenton, Brian Lawton 0-2 each, M McCarthy, D Kearney, D Mangan, B Mulcahy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Seandún: N Kelly 0-8 (0-4f), D O’Neill 0-3 (0-2f), B Murphy, K Punch, K Ahern, K Murphy, K Ryan 0-1 each.

IMOKILLY: J Barry (Castlelyons); N Motherway (Dungourney), C Barry (Castlelyons), J McDonnell (Aghada); C O’Brien (St Ita’s), M McCarthy (Aghada), J Cronin (Lisgoold); S Hegarty (Dungourney), A Fenton (Castlelyons); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr); M Kelly (Castlemartyr), J Stack (Castlemartyr), S O’Regan (Watergrasshill).

Subs: L Doocey (Castlelyons) for Cronin (38), D Kearney (Cobh) for C Barry (both 38), S Desmond (Watergrasshill) for O’Shea (44), D Mangan (St Catherine’s) for Brian Lawton, B Mulcahy (St Catherine’s) for Barry Lawton (both 47).

SEANDÚN: D Wyse (Mayfield); G Lehane (Mayfield), D O’Donovan (Mayfield), T Lawrence (Brian Dillons); K Punch (Mayfield), S O’Donovan (Mayfield), D Brosnan (Brian Dillons); K Ahern (Lough Rovers), D O’Neill (Mayfield); D Malone (Mayfield), M Mullins (Whitechurch), N Kelly (Mayfield); L Callanan (St Vincent’s), C Brosnan (Brian Dillons), B Murphy (St Vincent’s).

Subs: K Egan (Whitechurch) for Callanan, MJ Coffey (Mayfield) for Malone (both half-time), K Ryan (Whitechurch) for D O’Donovan, J Noonan (Brian Dillons) for O’Neill, K Murphy (St Vincent’s) for B Murphy (all 47).

Referee: C O’Regan (Ballyhea).