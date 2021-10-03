Ballymartle stage comeback to snatch victory over Valley Rovers in South East JAHC final

Ballymartle 0-21

Valley Rovers 2-14

BALLYMARTLE came back from nine points down at half time to snatch a one point victory over Valley Rovers in the Declan O’Neill Fitted Furniture South East Junior A Hurling final which was played in front of a large crowd at Ballinhassig last Sunday afternoon and as a result claimed their first title since 2015.

This was really a game of two halves as the strong breeze which blew from left to right, favoured those who were playing with the advantage which reflected in the scoring during the game.

However, Ballymartle, playing against the wind in the first half, registered the first score of the game with a point from 10 before Valleys equalised three minutes later when 11’s powerful shot was brilliantly deflected over the bar to bring the sides level.

Both teams exchanged points before Valley Rovers took the lead for the first time in the 12th minute with a well taken point from 10 who ran 50 yards down the field to score.

Valley Rovers extended their lead to four moments later when 12 picked up 15 pass and duly blasted the ball home, and within two minutes had a second goal courtesy of 9 which gave Valleys a six point lead at the first water break.

Paudie and Simon Dorney of Ballymartle pictured with the SE JAHC trophy which was won by Ballymartle after their 0-21 to 2-14 victory over Valley Rovers in the final played in Ballinhassig. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Valley Rovers extended their lead even further before the half time break outscoring Ballymartle by 7 points to four as the Innishannon based side had a comfortable 2-11 to 0-08 lead.

It was all Ballymartle in the second half who were aided by the breeze and rattled off six unanswered points following the resumption as they were scoring almost at will with seven different players managing to raise the white flag before the second water break and were back level by the 45th minute of the game.

It made for an exciting final fifteen minutes with nerves getting the better of both sides with a number of wides, but Ballymartle held their own with three quick points from 15 8 and 10 to hold out and claim their first title in six years.

Scorers for Ballymartle: Dan O’Leary 0-09 (0-06 frees); Killian McCarthy 0-03; Fionn Desmond 0-02; Paudie Dorney 0-02; Patrick Dwyer 0-02; JD O’Callaghan, Frank McCarthy, Niall Crowley 0-01 each

Valley Rovers: Ciaran McCarthy 2-00; Kevin Canty 0-05; Aaron Lyons 0-03; Conor Taheny 0-02 (1 free); Ritchie Butler 0-01 (65); Ciaran O’Shea, Adam Murphy, Jack Walsh 0-01 each.

Ballymartle captain Daniel Edmonds holds the SE JAH trophy aloft following his teams narrow one point victory over Valley Rovers in the final played in Ballinhassig. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ballymartle: Declan McCarthy, Faelan Steward, Michael Tobin, Denis Kelly, Darragh McCarthy, Paudie Dorney, Fionn Desmond, J.D. O’Callaghan, Killian McCarthy, Frank McCarthy, Dan Dwyer, Niall Crowley, Patrick Dwyer, Dan O’Leary.

Valley Rovers: Gary Jones, Jason Cronin (sub Cathal Brady), Darragh Crowley, Ciaran O’Shea, Noerl O’Donovan, Gary Deane, Jonathon Murphy, Richie Butler, Cormac Kilduff (sub Adam Murphy), Johnny Kiely, Kevin Canty, Ciaran McCarthy, Aaron Lyons, Conor Taheny, Misko Savic.

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).