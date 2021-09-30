Chiedozie Ogbene one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad

CORK attacker Chiedozie Ogbene is back in the Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan and friendly against Qatar.

The Rotherham United winger joins Caoimhín Kelleher, John Egan, Conor Hourihane and Adam Idah on Stephen Kenny's panel, though former Ringmahon Rangers and Cork City midfielder Alan Browne is marked absent through suspension.

Former England U21 striker Will Keane gets his first call-up while Enda Stevens and Jason Knight are back too. Seamus Coleman and Dara O'Shea are injured and like Browne, Jayson Molumby is also suspended.



Read More Nemo Rangers to professional soccer: Chiedozie Ogbene always had the talent

Goalkeepers:

Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders:

Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders:

Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Attackers:

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).

Fixtures

World Cup qualifier, Saturday, October 9: Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland, Baku Olympic Stadium, 5pm.

International friendly, Tuesday, October 12: Republic of Ireland v Qatar, Aviva stadium, 7.45pm