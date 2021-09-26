SAFC: Dohenys kick on in the second half against O'Donovan Rossa

Dohenys 0-17 O’Donovan Rossa 0-11

DOHENYS produced a thundering display in the second half which enabled them to defeat their divisional rivals Skibbereen and ensure they maintain their hopes of progress into the knockout stages.

The sides were deadlocked at half-time on five points apiece following a competitive opening half. The Dohenys however thundered into proceedings in the second half as they struck three points within the opening three minutes to move away from the Rossas.

Skibbereen suffered a further blow when they were reduced to 14 men after the dismissal of Eoin O’Donovan in the 34th minute.

Dohenys, inspired by ace forwards Mark Buckley, Fionn Herlihy and Keith White, cantered to victory against their very laboured opponents who have only notched one point after two games. This group still remains in the melting pot with Bandon currently on top with three points, while Ballingeary and the Dohenys have two points each.

The Dohenys will go into their final match in good confidence following this very impressive display. Their backs superbly marshalled by Donal Rice were outstanding, while they possess very talented forwards.

Skibb will rue the early departure of Kevin Davis with a facial injury, but they produced a lacklustre display overall which was clinically punished by the Dohenys.

Both sides were wasteful in the first half, with scores at a minimum with both defences on top. Skibb were indebted to Davis and David Shannon for their scores. Dohenys captain Johnny Kelly levelled proceedings in the 30th minute.

The Dohenys started the second half impressively with Jerry Farrell, the classy Mark Buckley and Fionn Herlihy all on target. Skibb could not contain a ravenous Dohenys team who inspired by Herlihy and Buckley coasted to a comprehensive and vital victory.

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley 0-6 (0-2 f), K White 0-3 (0-1 f), F Herlihy 0-3, B Murphy 0-2, J Kelly, J Farrell, C O’Shea 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: D Óg Hodnett 0-4 (0-1 f), D Shannon 0-4 (0-3 f), K Davis 0-2 (0-1 f), T Hegarty 0-1.

DOHENYS: S Daly, J Farrell, D Rice, S Daly; B O’Donovan, E Lavers, C Barry; C O’Donovan, J Kelly; J McCarthy, F Herlihy, C O’Shea; B Murphy, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: R Coakley for C O’Shea (43), C Daly for C Barry (51), N Hurley for C O’Donovan (54), K Cotter for B O’Donovan (58).

O'DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, P Crowley, E O’Donovan; S O’Driscoll, S Fitzgerald, D Hazel; D Óg Hodnett, R Byrne, B Crowley, T Hegarty, K Hurley, E Connolly, D Shannon, K Davis.

Subs: L Connolly for K Davis (inj, 21), P O’Neill for S Fitzgerald (39), O Lucey for R Byrne (39), J Hourihane for E Connolly (45).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).