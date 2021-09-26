PIFC: Victory for Nemo leaves St Vincent's battling relegation

Nemo Rangers 1-8 St Vincent’s 0-6

NEMO Rangers overcame St Vincent’s in a dogged Bon Secours PIFC game at Rathpeacon.

Vincent’s had their opportunities to win but they lacked the necessary cutting edge to keep their hopes of staying in this championship alive.

Conditions were rather tough for both sides in the opening exchanges but a quality Nemo move saw Conor O’Donovan kick a neat point in the second minute.

The biggest problem that the Saints were encountering was their poor passing and Jack Coogan increased the Nemo lead three minutes later. After going 10 minutes without a score Vincent’s responded with a Blake Murphy point following a placed ball.

Murphy should have done better in the 18th minute when a superb through ball from Anthony Harte but with a goal at his mercy he blasted over from close range.

In the opening quarter, both sides had few scoring opportunities and up to the water break they shared four points.

On the restart, Nemo should have raised a green flag but Luke Horgan took too many steps after finding a clear route on goal.

After going 21 minutes without a score Nemo responded with a second Coogan free.

The Trabeg side had the final say of the half when Conor O’Donovan split the uprights a minute from the short whistle as they went in at the break leading by the minimum 0-4 to 0-3.

Nemo played better football on the restart and after some good build-up play, Kevin Fuliganati edged them further ahead with a clinical point.

We were then treated to a quality move that’s been associated with this club for many years.

Shane Martin caught a high ball at centrefield before dispatching a quality assist to Luke Horgan whose pinpoint pass found the inrushing Fulganati who fisted the ball past the helpless Paddy O’Shea.

Finding scores became a huge problem for both sides and Nemo had to wait seven minutes to register another point courtesy from the boot of John Coogan.

The Saints were huffing and puffing and some of their passing and shooting options bordered on the ridiculous when they managed to break the last line of the Nemo defence.

It took a full 15 minutes for Vincent’s to register their opening point following a Blake Murphy free. Then came a massive opportunity for Vincent’s to get right back in the game when David O’Connor was left unattended but he dragged his shot wide.

Murphy did manage to reduce the deficit to four points 13 minutes remaining but Coogan and Shane Martin completed the Nemo scoring as Vincent’s were left to ponder on the thought of a relegation battle.

Nemo will now play Rockchapel for the right to qualify from this group as Vincent’s will round off their campaign with a clash against Cill na Martra.

Nemo Rangers' Luke Horgan and St Vincent's Shane Duggan tussle for possession. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: J Coogan 0-4 (0-2 f), K Fulganati 1-0, C O’Donovan 0-2, E Dilloughery, S Martin 0-1 each.

St Vincent’s: B Murphy 0-4 (0-3 f), S Duggan, D O’Connor 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: L Towler; E Nation, M Hill, B Cripps; D Egan, K O’Sullivan, J O’Donovan; S Martin, K Fulganati; E Dilloughery, L Horgan, J Lyons; J Coogan, C O’Donovan, E Mangan.

St VINCENT'S: P O’Shea; D O’Regan, A O’Callaghan, C Caufield, K Sorenson, A O’Callaghan, S Duggan; G McCarthy, W Long; A Harte, Duggan, B Hornibrook; D O’Connor, M O’Leary, B Murphy.

Subs: A Good for K Sorensen (25), R Fielding for M O’Leary (42).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).