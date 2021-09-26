Mallow have too much firepower for Clyda in SAFC derby

Mallow 1-10 Clyda Rovers 0-4

WHEN it comes to local derby games few games in Cork can generate more local anticipation than when Mallow and Clyda Rovers face off.

The Avondhu clubs squared up in Glantane on Sunday with the winners almost certainly through to the knockout stages of this season’s SAFC while for the vanquished side there would be one more chance at redemption in Round 3.

As it turned out on this day it was the 2020 SAFC finalists that would take the spoils seeing off their neighbours by 1-10 to 0-4 on a very difficult day for football.

For Mallow, Cork star Matty Taylor was always likely to be a big draw with U20 player Sean McDonnell another expected to shine in this company.

Captain Eoin Stanton is always a player that delivers on the big day as does Darragh Moynihan and Ryan Harkin in the middle third.

For Clyda, the ageless Paudie Kissane was named at his favoured centre-back role and powered forward all game, despite the heavy conditions.

In the corner, the hugely talented Eoin Walsh was another likely to be key as Clyda would need to score well if they were to win this one against a well organised Mallow side.

Despite a large number of handling errors that were more than excusable on the day the sides served up a quality championship tie in Glantane.

This game that was always likely to be a low-scoring affair, something that was clearly evident by the time the teams stopped for the first water break Mallow leading by 0-3 to 0-2.

Defences were key and in this one Mallow’s defensive set really did shine – keeping Clyda to just one point from play and four points overall in 60-plus minutes of football.

A point in the opening minute from Mallow’s Darragh Moynihan was cancelled out on 10 minutes by a free from Conor Flanagan.

Clyda hit the front less than 60 seconds later with a classy finish from Fionn O’Shea but Mallow dug deep and points from Kevin Sheehan and McDonnell had the men in red in front by the minimum.

The second quarter was another dogged affair with a couple of big frees from Eoin Walsh keeping Clyda close.

Mallow were growing in confidence and bagged 1-1 in less than a minute turning this one on its head.

A classy score from Ryan Harkin was followed by a soccer-style goal from the ever-willing Kieran O’Sullivan.

O'Sullivan looked to have spurned his chance to goal but reacted quickest to slot the only major of the game past a helpless John O’Sullivan in the Clyda goal. Mallow led by 1-4 to 0-4 at the break.

Clyda struggled against the breeze in the second period and failed to score but for Mallow, some classy scores from McDonnell, Sean Hayes, Ryan Harkin, Matty Taylor and Peter Attridge secured what ultimately turned out to be a solid win.

Mallow face a winless Bantry in their final game of the group stages while for Clyda, a winner-takes-all clash with Fermoy awaits.

Mallow's Sean McDonnell shoots past Clyda Rovers' Ben O'Connor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Mallow: K O’Sullivan 1-0; S McDonnell, R Harkin, S Hayes 0-2 each; M Taylor, D Moynihan, K Sheehan (f), P Attridge 0-1 each.

Clyda Rovers: E Walsh 0-2 f; C Flanagan (f), F O’Shea 0-1 each.

MALLOW: K Doyle; B Myres, E Barry, O Carroll; S O’Callaghan, S Merritt, M Taylor; D Moynihan, R Harkin; M O’Rourke, E Stanton, J Dillon; K Sheehan, S McDonnell, K O’Sullivan.

Subs: S Hayes for M O’Rourke (40), P Attridge for J Dillon (45), P Lyons for K Sheehan (54), E Crone for B Myres (inj, 59), P Hennessy for E Stanton (bs, 60).

CLYDA ROVERS: J O’Sullivan; A Walsh, B O’Connor, C Buckley; F O’Shea, P Kissane, C O’Sullivan; C Flanagan, D Walsh; K Coffey, P Cronin, N Hanley; E Walsh, S Ronayne, C Kelly.

Subs: M Forde for C Buckley (inj, 7), D Cooney for F O’Shea (40), S O’Connell for P Cronin (inj, 54).

Referee: C Lane (Banteer)