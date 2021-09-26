Cork club camogie: Inniscarra back on form against Muskerry

Inniscarra 3-19 Muskerry 1-11

INNISCARRA got their SE Systems Senior Camogie championship back on track after a comfortable win over Muskerry in their second-round tie at Cloughduv.

The scoreline did not do justice to the division, who were well in this game in the opening half as the sides were level on four occasions.

Inniscarra upped the tempo approaching half time, and outscored their opponents 1-4 to 0-1 to lead by six points at the short break.

Inniscarra continued to dominate in the third quarter and added 2-5 to a point to put this game beyond reach.

Cliona Healy, Meabh Murphy, and Cliona Dooley were impressive for Muskerry.

Inniscarra dominated the middle of the park, with Katie O’Mahony making some telling runs, and Joanne Casey’s move outfield at half time, proved crucial as they put Muskerry on the back foot.

O’Mahony opened the scoring with a point inside the first minutes. Two frees from Healy put Muskerry ahead, but three points from Casey, including two frees and one each from Aileen Sheehan and O’Mahony, turned the game in Inniscarra’s favour.

After trailing by three, two frees from Healy and one by Meabh Murphy tied the score, but a goal and a point from Sheehan and three by Casey to just one for Muskerry from O’Shea had Inniscarra leading 1-11 to 0-8 at half time.

The winners extended their lead with three frees from Casey before Sheehan ran through the Muskerry defence to goal.

Rebecca Quigley followed up with a point before Geraldine O’Loughlin scored their third goal with Muskerry’s only reply a point from O’Shea to leave Inniscarra leading 3-15 to 0-9 at the water break.

A speculative shot from Healy found its way to the Inniscarra net and she added two points, but three points from Casey and one by Jenny Burke completed the scoring.

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey 0-13 (0-5 f, 0-2 65), A Sheehan 2-2, G O’Loughlin 1-0, K O’Mahony 0-2, R Quigley, J Burke 0-1 each.

Muskerry: C Healy 1-6 (0-5 f), K O’Shea 0-4, M Murphy 0-1.

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; A O’Regan, C Ring, C Looney; R O’Mahony, E Looney, A Kavanagh (c); M Lyons, K O’Mahony; C Keane, A McCarthy, A Sheehan; J Burke, J Casey, R Quigley.

Subs: G O’Loughlin for Keane (h-t), L Desmond for Lyons (43), B Holland for O’Mahony (44), A Ring for Looney (50), A Dineen for Sheehan (54).

MUSKERRY: L Cooney; C Healy, E Foley, J Tarrant (c), Meabh Murphy, R Murphy, C Dooley; K O’Shea, S O’Keeffe, O Cronin, L O’Donoghue, K Crean; N McCarthy, O Cremen, Meghan Murphy.

Subs: S O’Regan for O’Donoghue (h-t), J Linehan for Cronin (38).

Referee: Michael Kelleher.