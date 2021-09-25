Cork club camogie: Douglas far too good for disappointing Ballincollig

Douglas 3-16 Ballincollig 0-10

A FAR more cohesive Douglas made easy work of a disappointing Ballncollig side in Ballygarvan on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the fact that 40 frees ruined a good flow to the game it was a job well done by Douglas while Ballincollig will need to do a root and branch of their current situation.

A stop-start first half, ruined by 22 frees, many of them very soft, had Douglas leading by 2-7 to 0-6 at the break. They had started the brighter, but Ballincollig settled with the game level on 23 minutes with 0-5 apiece before Douglas again gained the upper hand.

Two goals inside four minutes and they were in pole position at the short whistle. It looked as if Ana Hartnett’s diving save off the line had denied Douglas their opening goal, but the umpires deemed Emma Kavanagh’s touch to have just crossed the white line and the three-pointer stood.

Eimear McAndrews, pulled down in the square minutes later, saw Katrina Mackey step up to take the resultant penalty and hit a shot low to the corner.

It was a good all-round display by Douglas. They’ll need to raise the bar again to get through to a quarter final but that’s something they can take back to the training ground this week.

Defensively Douglas gave Ballincollig nothing, with Emma Kavanagh, Jill Donegan and Amy Curtin in top form. Rebecca Sheehan was lively for the full hour and with Katrina Mackey and Aisling Walsh in strong form up front it was too much for Ballincollig who just couldn’t get into a rhythm for the entire game, looking completely out of sorts.

Ballincollig needed to come back out and hit the ground running for the second half to give themselves a chance, but it was Douglas that pushed further ahead. Katrina Mackey took off with another point and while Sinead O’Callaghan hit her fourth free of the day for Ballincollig it was all Douglas again.

When Aisling Walsh stuck a ball from distance and it slipped through the grasp of goalkeeper Ana Hartnett it just about summed up the day Ballincollig were having.

Sarah Keating and Linda Dorgan kept fighting but Ballincollig were beaten in all sections of the field, with just three points coming from play over the hour. Their performance more so than the end result will be a big disappointment to them after putting in a big effort training-wise.

But it’s Douglas who march on. They advance to round four and play Killeagh next Sunday.

Douglas' Mairead Mulrooney gets away from Ballincollig's Trish Buttimer, during their senior camogie championship clash at Ballygarvan.

Scorers for Douglas: K Mackey 1-12 (0-1 pen, 0-1 45, 0-3 f), E Kavanagh 1-0, A Walsh 1-0, K Holland 0-2, P Mackey, J O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: S O’Callaghan 0-7 (0-6 f), H O’Leary, N O’Brien, L Dorgan 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: J Kavanagh; J Donegan, A Curtin, J O’Rourke; C Nason, P Mackey, L O’Brien; M Mulrooney, K Holland; R Sheehan, A Murphy, K Mackey; E McAndrews, E Kavanagh, A Walsh.

Subs: D Harrington for A Walsh, J O’Mahony for A Murphy (44), C McAndrews for E McAndrews, R O’Keeffe for J O’Rourke (52), A Baldwin for J Donegan (56).

BALLINCOLLIG: A Hartnett; E O’Connell, S Buckley, S Keating; O Keating, S Coomey, A Cotter; M Healy, N O’Brien; T Buttimer, L Dorgan, O O’Leary; H O’Leary, S O’Callaghan, E Casey.

Subs: L Weste for E Casey (36), L M Farrell for H O’Leary (44), L Cooper for T Buttimer (52).

Referee: William Wallace (Midleton).