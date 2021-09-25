PIFC: Ó Duinníns land key scores for clinical Cill na Martra against Rockchapel

Cill na Martra 0-19 Rockchapel 1-8

CILL na Martra strengthened their claims for a position in the knockout phase by overcoming Rockchapel in Group B to the Bon Secours Premier IFC at Millstreet on Saturday.

Collecting their second win in the campaign, Cill na Martra’s combination of hard work from a solid team ethic and a heavy coating of individual excellence helped secure a comfortable win for the Gaeltacht side.

After being 10 points adrift at the interval, last season’s IFC winners Rockchapel battled bravely to half the deficit yet they seldom looked to hold the firepower to complete the task as Cill na Martra regained the initiative to emerge impressive winners.

Straight from the off and favoured by the strong breeze, Cill na Martra shaped up the better of the two sides, establishing a strong platform for dominance through an energetic half-back line of Tadhg Ó Corcora, Nollaig Ó Laoite and Seán O Forréidh.

And in attack, Cill na Martra were reaping a rich reward with county player Dán Ó Duinnín torturing the Rockchapel defence at every opportunity with a run of excellent points and a cumulative tally of 0-7 confirmed his influence.

Rockchapel waited to the 16th minute to open their account from a Jack Curtin pointed free and by the time, Jimmy McAulliffe added a second to close the opening half, they trailed 0-12 to 0-2.

In fairness to the Rock, they restarted with a flourish, good work by Curtin provided a probing centre for full-forward James Forrest to flick home the game’s only goal.

Having added 1-2 to the scoreboard, that offered Rockchapel a glimmer of hope but the Cill na Martra response was impressive with Ó Forréidh, Damien Ó hUrdail, Danno and Ciarán Ó Duinnín splitting the uprights.

Next up for Cill na Martra is a meeting against St Vincent's as Rockchapel require a return from a clash against Nemo Rangers to remain in the hunt.

Scorers for Cill na Martra: D Ó Duinnín 0-7 (0-6 f), S Ó Duinnín 0-4 (0-1 f), D Ó hUrdail 0-3 (0-2 f), S Ó Forréidh 0-2, T Ó Corcora, C McLochlainn, C Ó Duinnín 0-1 each.

Rockchapel: J Forrest 1-0, J Curtin 0-3 f, J McAulliffe 0-2, L Collins 0-2 f, D O’Callaghan 0-1.

CILL NA MARTRA: A O Conaill; F Ó Faoláin, G Ó Mocháin, D Ó Conaill; T Ó Corcora, N Ó Laoire, S Ó Forréidh; C McLochainn, G Ó Goillidhe; C Ó Forréidh, D Ó Duinnín, M O Duinnín; D Ó hUrdail, C Ó Duinnín, S O Duinnín.

Subs: C Ó Meachair for C Ó Forréidh (3 inj), A Ó Cuana for M Ó Duinnín (48).

ROCKCHAPEL: C Murphy; N O’Callaghan, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, D J O’Callaghan, D O’Callaghan; S Hickey, C Kepple; K Collins, W Murphy, J O’Callaghan; J Curtin, J McAulliffe, J Forrest.

Subs: M McAulliffe for J O’Callaghan (35), L Collins for K Collins (48), C Curtin for J Curtin (48), J O’Sullivan for J Forrest (57).

Referee: A Hyland (Kilworth)