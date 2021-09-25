SAFC: St Michael's hit the last three points to defeat Kiskeam

St Michael’s 0-13 Kiskeam 1-8

ST Michael’s had to rely on two late points before overcoming Kiskeam in a highly-entertaining Bon Secours Senior A Football Championship clash at Coachford.

The Blackrock side dominated proceedings but couldn’t find their shooting boots until added time when they finally saw off the resolute Kiskeam challenge.

The opening exchanges were played at a ferocious pace with both teams kicking and passing the ball with precision and accuracy.

Michael’s got up and running in the fifth minute courtesy of an Eric Hegarty point. Kiskeam looked sluggish and after going two points behind in the eighth minute, they responded in style with consecutive points from AJ O’Connor and Gene Casey.

The Duhallow side were lucky six minutes later when a terrific Eoghan Buckley shot was parried to safety by goalkeeper Anthony Casey. Both sides shared a point each up to the water-break as the sides were still on parity with St Michael’s missing several decent scoring opportunities.

It certainly didn’t look to be Michael’s day when Hegarty shot straight at Casey. Incredibly another goal opportunity went a-begging when Emmet Sheehan blasted the ball wide of the right post with Kiskeam looking a side on the ropes.

Amazingly the missed opportunities came back to haunt Michael’s when a stunning Kiskeam move saw Tomás Dennehy assist a perfect pass to Dave Scannell who billowed the back of the net.

Indeed after dominating the half St Michael’s went in at the break trailing by the minimum 1-4 to 0-6 with the resolve of Kiskeam keeping them firmly in the game.

St Michael's goalkeeper Martin Burke being tackled by Dave Scannell for Kiskeam. Picture: Denis Boyle

On the restart, Eric Hegarty got Michael’s off to a good start in the opening minute but in the space of two minutes, they missed two glaring goal chances. Liam Grainger produced a thunderous shot that came crashing back from the crossbar and Hegarty shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

As the minutes ticked down Kiskeam looked to have seen off Michael’s onslaught and when Thomas Casey kicked a free with four minutes remaining they led by the minimum 1-8 to 0-10.

Then came the late, late show from Michael’s as Keith Hegarty levelled proceedings in the last minute.

It was evident Michael’s looked livelier in added time and points from Billy Cain (64) and substitute Liam O’Sullivan (67) sealed the deal.

Kiskeam remain winless in the group with St Michael’s keeping their unbeaten record intact before their final game against Knocknagree.

Scorers for St Michael’s: E Hegarty 0-4 (0-2 f), E Buckley 0-3 f, B Hegarty 0-2, K Hegarty, E Sheehan, A Hennessy, L O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Kiskeam: D Scannell 1-0, T Casey 0-3 (0-2 f) S O’Sullivan 0-2, G Casey, M Herlihy, AJ O’Connor 0-1 each.

St MICHAEL'S: M Burke; S Keating, E O’Sullivan, L Carroll; D Corkery, J Golden, T Lenihan; D Meaney, B Cain; E Sheehan, K Hegarty, M Drummond; E Buckley, L Grainger, E Hegarty.

Subs: A Hennessy for M Drummond (h-t), L O’Sullivan for L Grainger (40), E O’Donovan for E Buckley (45), R Coleman for S Keating (55).

KISKEAM: A Casey; J O’Connor, A J O’Connor, J Daly; M Casey, S Meehan, K O’Connor; A Carroll, T Dennehy; M Herlihy, G Casey, C Murphy; D Scannell, S O’Sullivan, T Casey.

Subs: C Murphy for M Herlihy (inj 23), A Dennehy for D Scannell (49).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin's Own).