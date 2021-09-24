PIFC: Impressive Naomh Abán too strong for St Nick's

Naomh Abán 0-18 St Nick’s 0-10

NAOMH Abán are all but through to the knock-out stages of the Bon Secours Premier Intermediate Football Championship as they defeated a spirited St Nick’s side 0-18 to 0-10 in Ovens on Friday night.

An impressive display from Maidhc Ó Duinnín, who scored six of his side’s total, was enough to see Naomh Abán make it two wins out of two to put them top of Group A going into their final decider while Nick’s crash out.

St Nick’s were hoping to bounce back from their disappointing defeat on the opening afternoon of the campaign almost three weeks ago, which saw them only notch three points in their 2-13 to 0-3 defeat to Kanturk.

They started this fixture with intent and they took the lead inside the opening minute thanks to a superb hit from right half-forward Stephen O’Callaghan.

Naomh Abán were looking to build on their impressive start to the competition following their hard-fought 1-18 to 2-10 triumph over Macroom at the beginning of the month and their manager stuck with the same starting 15 here.

They responded well to the early setback as they levelled the scores in the third minute when midfielder Conor Ó Criodáin split the uprights with a fine strike from a tight angle.

And from that point in the game, they never looked back. They suddenly started to win every 50:50 battle and deservedly took the lead moments later through the brilliant Maidhc Ó Duinnín shortly before Pearse Ó Liatháin dummied past two of his opponents but he saw his goal-bound shot denied by a third Nicks man.

It didn’t have any real bearing on the first quarter though as the men from Ballyvourney continued to charge forward and they would score five more without reply to lead 0-7 to 0-1 by the first water break.

The men from Blackpool would reduce the deficit after the resumption but their rivals were too strong and they rallied to take a 0-11 to 0-2 advantage into the half-time break.

Nick’s, to their credit, continued to battle with Dean Brosnan, in particular refusing to give in as he added a couple of well-taken scores to his tally.

But even though they outscored their opponents in the second period by one, Naomh Abán, led by Ó Duinnín, remained calm and kept adding their points to ensure their victory was never in doubt.

Robert Downey, St Nick's battles, Maidhc Ó Duinnín, Conor Ó Criodáin, Dara Ó Lionsaigh and Eanna Ó Criodáin, Naomh Abán. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Naomh Abán: M Ó Duinní 0-6 (0-3 f, 0-1 mark), D Ó Laoire 0-3, D Ó Ceallaigh 0-2 (0-1 f), F Walker 0-2 45, É Ó Criodáin, C Ó Criodáin, D Ó Loinsigh, P Ó Liatháin, and D Ó hAileamháin 0-1 each.

St Nick’s: Dean Brosnan 0-3 (0-1 f), D Morris 0-2, L Coughlan, R Long 0-1 f each, S O’Callaghan, D Dunlea, C Horgan 0-1 each.

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; T Ó Catháin, C Ó Deasúna, A Ó Catháín; É Ó Criodáin, T ÓhAilíosa, C de Róiste; C Ó Criodáin, D Ó Loinsigh; D Ó Ceallaigh, P Ó Liatháin, M Ó Liatháin; D Ó Laoire, M Ó Duinnín, J Mac Giolla Bhride.

Subs: D Ó HAileamháín for M Ó Liatháin (25), R de hÍde for T Ó Catháin (46), D Ó Ceallaigh for É Ó Criodain (52), M Ó Liatháin for P Ó Liatháin (59).

ST NICK’S: E Fuller; E Downey, R Byrne, C Horgan; D Dunlea, K McCarthy Coade, G Mulcahy; R Downey, Dean Brosnan; S O’Callaghan, D Morris, D Busteed; R Long, L Coughlan, L Forde.

Subs: D Brosnan for D Busteed (h-t), N Goulding for R Long (36), R Brosnan for S O’Callaghan (41), D Milner for L Forde (47), S Cronin for C Horgan (57).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).