Push on to get 2,000 fans at last home game for Cork City Women

AFTER almost a month away, Cork City’s Women side will return to Turner’s Cross this Saturday afternoon as they host DLR Waves in the Women’s National League.

With the fixture list sending City away to Bohemians in the league a week after they travelled to Shelbourne in the FAI Cup and a week before the international break, it means the Leesiders haven’t played on Leeside since the 28th of August.

But while they will be seeking some home comfort, the fact is the task of getting just their second home victory of the season - their first since the defeated Bohemians at the beginning of July - in their tenth home game to end a run of four defeats in a row in the process won’t be easy against fourth-placed DLR Waves, who won both meetings between the two this year.

“It will be good to be back playing at Turner’s Cross having not been there for a while,” said manager Paul Farrell.

“It felt like we had a good break with it being the international break last weekend and it gave us the chance to work on a few things from the Bohs game so we are looking forward to taking on DLR Waves.

“We needed to address a few of those errors that we made in the game with Bohs and just looking to improve on the overall performance from then.

“DLR are a very good side. They can keep the ball, they know to defend, they are very hard to score against so they tick a lot of the boxes that the good solid teams have.

“They are always a very tough task but we were unlucky the first time we played them and we lost 1-0.

“The second time we played them up there we lost by a goal and I thought we deserved a little bit more out of that game.

“We will just need to get that plan together and we will be ready for the challenge that they pose.

“The girls are up for it, they are looking forward to it and they are all fighting for a place in the team so our training sessions have been good, they have been high intensity.

There’s a few players putting pressure on the ones usually in the team to take their place so it’s been very competitive and hopefully, we can put in a good performance.”

BOOST

The club was buoyed recently as they saw four players selected for Ireland training camps in Portugal across several age groups.

Meabh Russell, Heidi Mackin, and Ellie O'Brien represented the Irish U17s while Eva Mangan was selected at U19 level while also being involved with the senior in their home-based training sessions after catching the eye of manager Vera Pauw this season.

“It’s great for the club,” added Farrell.

“We had three representing the under 17s, we had one away with the under 19s and we had a couple with the 16s as well.

“It’s great for the club, it’s great for the future of the club to see all these underage internationals coming through and it just shows the great work that the academy coaches are doing here.

“For her (Eva) to get a call up to that at the age of 16 - even if it is just home-based training - is a great achievement and it shows the calibre of player she is already.

“She is a very grounded player, she is very humble and she knows that she needs to keep working hard and she has some things to improve on.”

And while City will be looking to make the most of home advantage this weekend, fan podcast ‘The Other 3 Amigos’ are hoping to provide them with a huge boost for their final home game of the season against Treaty United in the Munster Derby as they are working with the club to create a family day with the aim of having a record crowd of 2,000 in attendance.

“That’s the first I have heard of it actually but the girls deserve something like that, they deserve a big crowd because of the work that they keep putting in,” insisted Farrell.

“They train as hard as any team in the Women’s National League and even the men’s side of the game.

“They put in a serious shift every week so it would mean the world to them if it was to happen and have a big crowd cheering them on in the last game of the season.

“It would give them a boost going into next season when we hope to rebuild and challenge again higher up the table.”