Cork club hurling: Glen Rovers dig in against Bishopstown after red card

Glen Rovers 1-17 Bishopstown 0-13

DESPITE going down to 14 men eight minutes before the interval, Glen Rovers showed enough class to see off Bishopstown in a disappointing Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship tie at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Last year’s finalists put their poor opening round performance and defeat to Douglas behind them as they now face Newtownshandrum where a win will guarantee them a place in the quarter-final.

The Glen were quicker out of the blocks but some wayward shooting saw them accumulate two wides in the opening minute before Patrick Cronin edged the Town ahead three minutes later. Gradually the Glen began winning key possession and four unanswered points gave them a 0-5 to 0-1 lead in the 12th minute.

Patrick Horgan looked lively in the early exchanges and when he soloed through the Bishopstown defence a minute later his shot went straight between the uprights.

Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan shoots over a point from Bishopstown's Kevin O'Driscoll on Saturday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Bishopstown were hanging on up to the water break but they were helped by a superb Brian Murray score that saw reduce the deficit to four points. Consecutive wides from Liam Coughlan in the 18th minute didn’t help the Glen cause but Horgan was on hand to strike over another classy point in the 19th minute.

The Blackpool outfit were punished in the 22nd minute when David Dooling received a straight red card for an alleged off-the-ball incident with Thomas Murrray.

Murray had a great goal opportunity five minutes later but a superb last gasp block by Adam Lynch denied the Town corner-forward a certain goal. Lynch made a similar block on the same player two minutes later as the Glen defence were now feeling the pressure with 14 men.

Another incident saw the Bishopstown corner-back Colm O’Driscoll get away with a yellow card with the Glen fans baying for a red but in truth, the punishment meted out by referee Joe Larkin was the correct one.

Despite the Glen under a little pressure, they were worthy of their five-point interval lead: 0-10 to 0-5.

The pressure increased on the Glen defence but they responded in style with two magnificent point from Mark Dooley and David Noonan.

Some of Glen defending was superb and in Lynch they had a warrior whose reading of the game was exemplary from start to finish.

The standard of hurling was poor from both sides as up to the 44th minute the Glen had tallied nine wides with the Town chipping in with six.

Luckily Glen’s ability to execute key scores was the difference and up to the second water break they managed to have a seven-point lead 0-14 to 0-7.

On the restart, Bishopstown scored three rapid points in the space of three minutes as the deficit was now down to four points.

Bishopstown's James Scally and Barry Murphy go high with Glen Rovers' Mark Dooley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

When the Glen needed inspiration, they got it from their star forward Patrick Horgan who scored a crucial point with 10 minutes remaining.

The Town had a goal opportunity a minute later, but Patrick Cronin was hooked by Robert Downey as he was about to pull the trigger.

We were treated to the best move of the game five minutes from full time when the Glen substitute Calvin Healy played a magnificent pass to Patrick Horgan who showed his class when drilling the ball to the net.

The Glen can now look forward to their last game against Newtownshandrum as Bishopstown will have to regroup for their clash against Douglas.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 1-10 (0-6 f), L Coughlan 0-3, S Kennefick, D Brosnan, L Horgan, M Dooley 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: P Cronin 0-5 (0-4 f), B Murray 0-4, C O’Driscoll 0-2, Colin O’Driscoll, T Murray 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; D Dooling, S McDonnell, A Lynch; D Noonan, B Moylan, R Downey; A O’Donovan, E Downey; D Brosnan, P Horgan, L Horgan; M Dooley, S Kennefick, L Coughlan.

Sub: C Healy for L Horgan (52).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; E Byrne, B Murphy, C O’Driscoll; D Lester, J Scally, K O’Driscoll; B Murray, B O’Driscoll; M Power, P Cronin, C O’Hea, P Honohan, T Murray.

Subs: C Hegarty for J Scally (inj 24), M Driscoll for M Power (36), S Lordan for P Cronin (60).

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora).