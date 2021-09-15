Sarsfields win in style against Milford to begin the SE Systems senior camogie championship in Cork

Sarsfields 0-17

Milford 0-6

SARSFIELDS and Milford got the SE Systems Senior camogie championship up and running under the lights of Mallow GAA complex on Wednesday evening.

In the end, it was Sarsfields who prevailed and march on to meet Newcestown in Ovens on Saturday in round two.

Milford head into the losers round where they will meet the losers of the Eire Og and Glen Rovers clash.

Sarsfields were fast to every ball and they picked off some fine scores.

Their defence was on top over the hour with Niamh O’Callaghan, Ciara Irwin and Emma Casey holding the upper hand over the hour.

At midfield Chloe Casey and Ellen Murphy worked hard and they kept the pressure on an over worked Milford defence as they ensured a steady supply to their inside line.

Milford's Tara Fitzgibbon clears her lines under pressure from Sarsfields' Saoirse Desmond, during their Senior Camogie Championship clash at Mallow.

The opening quarter was close Milford had opened up a two point lead courtesy of Laura Stack before Sars settled with points from Ciara Irwin, Lucy Allen and Saoirse Desmond to lead by a point at the first water break.

On the restart they took control hitting four points without reply with Meabh Mullins, Rionna O’Mahony and Saoirse Desmond finding the range. Sarsfields lost two players to injury within five minutes of each other, Olivia McAllen and Claire Mullins both replaced before the break but they drove on and with Caoimhe Sheehan getting one back for Milford, Sarsfields replied to lead 0-8 to 0-3 at the half time whistle.

Milford started the second half well with points from Laura Stack and Marie Watson but a lively Sarsfields piled on the pressure and took control and on top in all sectors they turned the screw firing over points with Saoirse Desmond ,Lucy Allen, Chloe Casey, Kaitlin Sheehan leading the way and at the three quarter mark they led 0-13 to 0-5.

The introduction of Cork senior Aishling Thompson on forty five minutes didn’t alter the trend of the contest as Sarsfields continued to hold the upper hand adding to their tally to run out winners with eleven points to spare.

Milford's Kayleigh Gilbourne and Sarsfields' Saoirse Desmond, battle for possession during their Senior Camogie Championship clash at Mallow.

To their credit Milford never gave up and true to form kept going to the very end but the night belonged to Sarsfields.

Scorers for Sarsfields: Desmond 0-4, L Allen 0-3, R O’ Mahony , C Casey (f’s), M Mullins (45s),K Sheehan 0-2 each, E Woods , C Irwin 0-1 each.

Milford: L Stack 0-3 (0-2f’s0, C Sheehan 0-2, M Watson 0-1.

Sarsfields: M Lynch; T Elliott, E Murphy, G Cashman; E Casey, N O’ Callaghan(c ),C Irwin; C Casey, E Murphy ; C Mullins, M Mullins, O Mc Allen; S Desmond, L Allen, R O’ Mahony.

Subs: E Woods for O Mc Allen (inj 16), K Sheehan for C Mullins (inj 24), A Mc Namara for E Casey(43),M Mc McCarthy for L Allen (53), E Twomey for G Cashman (56).

Milford: E Goggin; A Galvin, K Galvin, K Gilbourne,; O Linehan, T Fitzgibbon, C Buckley; O O’ Mahony, N O’ Connor; L Stack, S Sheehan, E O’ Gorman; M Watson, C Sheehan, S McCarthy.

Subs: E Flynn for S Mc McCarthy (h/t), A Thompson for K Gilbourne(45).

Referee: Denis Motherway (St. Fanahan’s).