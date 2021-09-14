Mahon Point link up with Ringmahon Rangers

A NEW two-year sponsorship deal for Ringmahon FC sees Mahon Point Shopping Centre linking up with the club.

For academy coordinator Paul Higgins, the deal will allow the club to invest in developing the coaches which further progress the players, as well covering proper kit and equipment.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Justin Young from Mahon Point decided to once again come up trumps to support our ever-growing academy,” said Higgins.

“Since the academy was relaunched this year, after lockdown we wanted to start fresh and give the kids in the area the best coaching and equipment we could, to encourage their confidence with football and overall have fun. This generous sponsorship will allow us to do this.”

An academy is the bread and butter of most clubs and for Ringmahon, seeing local players progress through the ranks is what the club pride themselves on.

“An academy is the most important pillar in any club and without them the footing is loose underneath,” said Higgins.

"In Ringmahon we pride ourselves in our Senior team having locals because as a club we believe you need locals because it brings out the passion in the club. The majority of these locals have come through our academy and that is really important to us. The new deal and link up with the local shopping centre is very important and it is great for the community.

“The link between us and the shopping centre shows local pride and an interest in the success of the community. Mahon Point is now a pillar in our community and we are grateful for their continued support.

“We always had a great working relationship with Justin and his team so it’s absolutely massive for us as a club to have such a successful business come on board, so the offer was gratefully accepted."

Once the sponsorship was confirmed they designed new kits with O’Neills displaying the Mahon Point logo.

"Wearing the club colours gives kids a sense of belonging and pride and that is very important to us.

Alan Cooper, Justin Young, general manager of front of shirt sponsors Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Katie Carroll, Ringmahon Academy treasurer and head of Ringmahon Rangers Academy Paul Higgins. Picture: Doug Minihane

“This investment will help us educate the coaches and improve and develop more players. We have developed quite a few exceptional talent over the years with an amazing amount of international caps at all ages. All national league squads in Cork are packed with players who came from Ringmahon.

"Disappointing in one way but absolutely delighted for each boy who goes to the next level and maybe follow in the footsteps of Alan Browne, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adam O’Reilly and Gearoid Morrissey all who have had good careers to date.

“Mahon Point have kindly agreed to donate to ringmahon Academy for two years. This will benefit the four- to 13-year-olds in the club to provide gear, equipment and upgrading coaches in the club.

“We were honoured to accept it as it allows us to focus more on the training and production of the sport and reduces stress when it comes to finding money to train and put on events such as the recent Fun day held in Ringmahon Park. The joy and smiles that day brought the whole community together and it was a joy to be part of.”

Mahon Point marketing manager Clare O’Neill is delighted to support such a great club.

“We at Mahon Point Shopping Centre are delighted to support Ringmahon Rangers AFC with the sponsorship of the Academy for the next two years,” said O’Neill.

“We have worked with Ringamhon in the past on various sponsorship initiatives and we are happy to support them again when they approached us about the Academy.

“We like to be able to support our local community where we can and we have great admiration for the club and what they contribute to Mahon, especially the work they undertake with young people.

By sponsoring the Academy we are happy to support our local customers and future soccer superstars.”

Elite Masonry have also come on board to help the club with sponsorship and Higgins is thrilled to have the help from past players who now have a thriving business.