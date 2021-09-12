SAHC: Ballymartle hit Mallow for five goals

Ballymartle 5-16 Mallow 1-17

A devastating eight-minute period just after half time proved crucial for Ballymartle as they defeated Mallow in this Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC Group B game played in Blarney on Sunday.

They trailed by 1-9 to 1-8 at the break, but stunned Mallow with an unanswered 3-2 on the resumption.

The goals came from Darren McCarthy, Luke O’Callaghan and Shane Cummins while McCarthy also pointed, as did Jack Dwyer and with their full-back line dominant, the Carrigdhoun men were never going to surrender their lead.

Mallow, who had the better of the first half, did their best to reel their rivals in with Ronan Sheehan registering two points from play while Gary Sweeney added four more points to bring his personal tally to 0-12.

Ballymartle, however, matched them score for score with two points each from McCarthy and the outstanding Seán O’Mahony and one each for O’Callaghan and Alan Gould. Then, Brian Corry put the cherry on the cake when he cracked home the goal of the game from an impossible angle.

Mallow started the better and an early opportunist goal from Denis Hayes along with good scores from Sweeney and Paul Lyons saw them lead by 1-3 to 0-4 at the first water break, McCarthy, Cummins, O’Mahony and Dwyer with the Ballymartle scores.

Three points in the 16th minute from Sweeney, Paul Lyons and Steven O’Callaghan then saw Mallow put daylight between the sides for the first time as they led by 1-6 to 0-4. McCarthy and Sweeney then traded scores before McCarthy struck for his first goal.

A long-range free from Seán O’Mahony came back off the post and McCarthy was there to finish to the net.

Ballymartle then outscored Mallow by 0-3 to 0-1 coming up to the break before their post-half time surge laid the foundation for their victory. They play fellow winners Bride Rovers next week, while Mallow face off against rivals Ballyhea.

Scorers for Ballymartle: D McCarthy 2-5 (0-3 f), L O’Callaghan 1-2, S O’Mahony 0-4 (0-1 f), S Cummins 1-1, B Corry 1-0, J Dwyer 0-2, A Gould, E O’Leary 0-1 each.

Mallow: G Sweeney 0-12 (0-9 f, 0-1 65), D Hayes 1-0, R Sheehan, P Lyons 0-2 each, S O’Callaghan 0-1.

BALLYMARTLE: P Allen; TJ Murphy, E Healy, C Coleman; L Corry, S Corry, C Allen; S O’Mahony (c), S Dorney; E O’Leary, B Corry, S Cummins; D McCarthy, J Dwyer, L O’Callaghan.

Sub: A Gould for Cummins (50).

MALLOW: P Buckley; J O’Hanlon, D Moynihan, S Ó Riordan; F O’Neill, K Sheehan (c), J Healy; N O’Riordan, T Doyle; G Sweeney, R Sheehan, P Lyons; D Hayes, D Sheehan, S O’Callaghan.

Subs: M Maher for Doyle (h-t), C O’Driscoll for Healy and M Tobin for O’Callaghan (both 38), D Sheehan for S O’Riordan (45).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).