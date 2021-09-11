Cork club hurling: Douglas deliver in 11-point rout of Glen Rovers

Douglas 0-24 Glen Rovers 1-10

IN this city derby on the opening weekend of the Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Douglas were very impressive as they dismantled last year's runners-up Glen Rovers.

Douglas showed their potential from the opening stages, leading throughout before fending off the Blackpool outfit in the second half, with the dismissal of Conor Dorris ending the Glen's chances of a comeback.

Experienced hurlers like Mark Harrington, scorer of 0-2 from defence, Eoin Cadogan and Stephen Moylan made Douglas extremely difficult to break down while they had multiple threats up front, where Shane Kingston top-scored, Alan Cadogan, Diarmuid O'Mahony and Brian Turnbull, led the line.

They pulled bodies out to the middle third to open space up front, while Conor Kingston, Cork footballer Brian Hartnett and Eoin Dolan did a lot of the heavy lifting. It wasn't about individuals though, collectively the southsiders worked ferociously and can head into next weekend's clash with Newtown full of confidence.

Glen Rover's Patrick Horgan and Douglas defender Eoin Cadogan challenge for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Glen, beaten by Imokilly and Blackrock in the last two county finals, rarely fired, though Patrick Horgan did snipe over 0-3 from play and Dean Brosnan drilled in a second-half goal. They'll take on Bishopstown next Saturday with their season on the line.

The Glen got the opening score through David Noonan before Kingston responded and Harrington edged Douglas in front with a fine pair of long-range points.

Horgan pointed after working hard to create the opportunity but Cathal Hickey was then called into action to make a fine save from Shane Kingston at the other end.

Douglas, 0-5 to 0-2 up at the water break, pushed on again, through Kingston and Mark O’Connor.

Diarmuid O’Mahony showed good footwork and cool composure to finish another Douglas point before Turnbull and Cork U20 defender Cillian O’Donovan split the posts.

Douglas had a great goal chance in first-half stoppage time when Eoin Dolan was just unable to hit the target.

Still, at the half time break, Douglas held a significant advantage, with the score at 0-13 to the 0-5 of Glen Rovers.

Douglas returned in the second half with the same intent, Turnbull, O’Mahony and Bartnett adding to their tally as the game was slipping away from the Glen.

Dean Brosnan raced through to find the back of the net for the Glen to reduce the deficit down to nine points, but their task was made that tougher when they were reduced to 14 men after an off-the-ball incident.

With the finishing line in sight, Douglas kept their momentum going to cap off a seriously impressive display.

Kingston showed slick consistency over the hour and he kept that up with further pointed frees late on. While Alan Cadogan added another classy point, with Dolan also getting on the scoreboard.

Indeed they could afford a plethora of wides in the last 10 minutes, but matters long decided.

The Glen kept going right until the very end as they battled away, but they could have few complaints.

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (0-6 f) 0-10, D O’Mahony 0-3, M Harrington, M O’Connor, A Cadogan, B Turnbull 0-2 each, C O’Donovan, B Hartnett, E Dolan 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: P Horgan (0-5 f) 0-8, D Brosnan 1-0, C Dorris, D Noonan 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: D Maher; D Murphy, E Cadogan, N Walsh; C Kingston, M Harrington, C O’Donovan; B Hartnett, S Moylan; E Dolan, S Kingston, M O’Connor; A Cadogan, B Turnbull, D O’Mahoney.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; D Dooling, S McDonnell, A Lynch; D Noonan, B Moylan, R Downey; D Cronin, E Downey; D Brosnan, P Horgan, L Horgan; C Dorris, S Kennefick, L Coughlan.

Subs: A O’Donovan for Cronin (h-t), Mark Dooley for Coughlan (34).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig).