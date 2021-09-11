History makers: Golf glory for Kinsale in Belfast

KINSALE became the first Cork club to win a Golf Ireland national pennant.

They secured the title after a great 2-1 win over Dun Laoghaire in the final of the AIG Women’s Junior Foursomes.

Shandon Park in Belfast was the venue for the conclusion of the AIG Inter-Club matches and Kinsale reached Saturday’s final after wins over Castlebar on Thursday and Tralee on Friday.

There was an exciting finish as the match went to extra holes. Both clubs won a match each and Kinsale’s Niamh Mason and Helena O’Sullivan settle the contest when they won the top match on the second extra hole.

Speaking moments after the win, Mason admitted they got some motivation from a fellow Kinsale member and Walker Cup star ahead of the Final.

Murphy was competing in the Challenge Tour in Germany but made an important call on Friday night.

“John Murphy sent us a message last night at dinner. We were delighted with it and were thinking about his words throughout the day.

O’Sullivan added that the win will be a major boost for the female players in the club.

“It’s the first time our Women have ever won an All-Ireland title. It’s huge for us. The lads won the Jimmy Bruen a few years ago. We haven’t come close before. It’s only the start for us though.”

Holders Berehaven qualified for the finals of the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield for the second successive year.

Unfortunately the West Cork men didn’t advance from the quarter finals, losing out to Gowran Park.

The East Cork Ladies won their All-Ireland quarter final in the Women’s Minor Cup, but they lost out in the semi-final to The Heath and had to be satisfied with a bronze medal to go with their Munster East pennant.