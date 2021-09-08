College Corinthians celebrating 50 years with 35 teams across all ages

“A schoolgirl section was established a couple of years later, and this was soon followed by a thriving underage academy catering for boys and girls. Over the years, the club has catered for thousands of boys from the locality, which has meant that our grounds are always vibrant and full of activity, which is what we all want to see.”
“Our schoolgirls’ section, which is under the guidance of Neil Daly and Colm Ó Duibhir, has been making great strides in recent seasons, and this season we will field five schoolgirl teams as well as catering for younger girls in our academy; I would love to see our schoolgirl numbers grow to match our numbers in the boys’ section.”