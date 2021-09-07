Focus on football will serve Douglas well says Sean Powter

CORK senior football star Sean Powter produced a man-of-the-match performance to help his club get off to a winning start in the Bon Secours Premier SFC, securing a 1-15 to 0-9 victory over Carrigaline.

When Douglas looked to be wilting with three minutes remaining, Powter soloed 50 yards at pace before assisting substitute Diarmuid McCarthy for their all-important goal.

“We knew coming down here this game would be a battle, as Carrigaline are gritty — but I think for us, it was all about getting off to a winning start,” said Powter.

“Last season we beat Bishopstown in the opening game and then got caught by Valley Rovers, so we will be looking forward to playing them in two weeks, particularly after their win over Nemo Rangers.”

Douglas midfielder Brian Harnett secures possession from Carrigaline's David Griffin during the Bon Secours Cork PSFC at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Douglas dynamo believes his club is beginning to bring through the right players to play at this level.

“Look, we have Eoghan Nash that played with Cork U20s and Alan O’Hare who was Cork minor in 2019,” he said.

“So I think we are getting a good blend of youth and experience with the average age about 24, with the exception of our stalwart goalkeeper Brian Boyle.”

Dual players in clubs are becoming a rarity, according to Powter.

“Right now, we have 20 players who only play football, and that’s a rarity for us but going forward it's going to help the club.”

Douglas player Shane Aherne gathers the ball from Carrigaline's Jack Kelly. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Powter is rated one of the most talented players in Cork but has been ravaged with injuries in recent years.

Injuries haven’t been kind to me, and all I can do is put myself in the best shape, and if an injury comes again, in my heart I know I have done everything right."

The remaining games in the group will see Douglas play Valley Rovers and Nemo, and Powter is looking forward to both ties.

“It was always going to be an interesting group, but Valley Rovers’ win over Nemo has blown the whole thing apart and I think every team will earn a win for the remaining games,” he said.

The last inter-county game Powter played in was the heavy defeat to Kerry in the Munster final, but he is already looking forward to next season.

“The way we lost to Kerry, nobody expected that, as I honestly felt in the build-up to the game that we were capable of beating them,” he said. “But for a county like ours to lose by 22 points is certainly not good enough.”

Kerry were shocked by Tyrone in the semi-final, and Powter is hoping the title goes west.

“I would love to see Mayo win as they epitomise heart and pride — but it will be mighty close,” he said.