Clyda Rovers off to a winning start as Deane sees red for Bantry Blues

Clyda Rovers 0-15 Bantry 1-7

CLYDA got their Bon Secours SAFC campaign off to a winning start in an action-packed game at Aghinagh,

Both sides started without their Cork stars, with Ruairí Deane unable to begin the game due a slight groin strain and Conor Corbett out for the season Clyda.

Deane came on seven minutes into the second half but he didn't last long as he received a straight red card in the 45th minute for an off-the-ball incident. That saw both sides down to 14 men for some time as at that stage Colin Kelly has been black-carded.

At that point, Clyda were leading by double scores and Bantry looked dead and buried and no doubt sent for Deane to try and rescue the situation.

As expected both were up for the battle and were not afraid of the physical side of the game, but there was plenty of good football as well with Eoin Walsh in top form for Clyda and Arthur Coakley battling hard for Bantry.

And add in the ever-green Paudie Kissane who showed that at 41 age is just a number as he soloed up the pitch in the last minute to point.

Coakley and Walsh exchanged scores in the first few minutes before three in a row from the former put Bantry 0-4 to 0-1 in front.

Two from Walsh, along with a white flag from Conor Flanagan had the sides level by the first-half water break.

Tadhg Downey put Bantry back in front but a strong finish to the half saw Clyda lead 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time, with Cian O'Sullivan raising two white flags.

Clyda started the second half much the better of the two sides with Walsh hitting two more, along with one from Seamus Ronayne to see them lead by double scores, 0-10 to 0-5.

Deane was sprung from the bench and before either side scored again he was back on it, having received his marching orders.

Bantry were thrown a lifeline when Stephen Coughlan broke the ball down to Sean O'Leary who found the back of the net to put two between them. Tim Foley cut the lead to the minimum before Walsh calmed Clyda nerves.

Coakley raised another white flag but Clyda finished strongly with Walsh amongst their scorers as they hit four without reply to run out deserving winners.

Bantry Blues' Tim Cronin is tackled by Clyda Rover's Paul Cronin and Niall Hanley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: E Walsh 0-7 (0-5 f), C Flanagan (0-1 f), C O'Sullivan 0-2 each, S Ronayne, P Kissane, P Cronin, C Buckley 0-1 each.

Bantry: S O'Leary 1-0, A Coakley 0-5 (0-2 f), T Downey, T Foley 0-1 each.

CLYDA ROVERS: J O'Sullivan; A Walsh, C Kenny, G Deane; B O'Connor, P Kissane, C O'Sullivan; C Flanagan, D Walsh; C O'Sullivan, P Cronin, N Hanley; C Kelly, S Ronayne, E Walsh.

Subs: S Ronayne for G Deane (46), C Buckley for C Kenny (49), D O'Callaghan for C Kelly (52), M Forde for B O'Connor (62).

BANTRY: M Casey; T Cronin, R O'Mahony, E O'Shea; C Power, C O'Leary, S Thornton; S O'Leary, B Foley; S Coughlan, D Daly, J O'Neill; T Foley, A Coakley, D Murray.

Subs: T Downey for J O'Neill (3m inj), R Deane for D Murray (37), K Coakley for T Cronin (42), J Crowley for T Downey (57).

Referee: Pat O'Leary, Kilmurry.