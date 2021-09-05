Cork club football: Knocknagree off to winning start at senior A level

Knocknagree 1-13 Kiskeam 1-5

THE Knocknagree wave keeps on rolling as they led all through this Duhallow derby on Sunday, their first game at senior A level.

Having beaten another north-west side, Kanturk, in the premier intermediate final on August 1, they found themselves clashing with Kiskeam in Boherbue but, despite the lack of experience of the higher grade and missing a number of key players, they were not found wanting.

The game took a while to get going – there were a combined six wides before Knocknagree goalkeeper Patrick Doyle slotted a 45 in the tenth minute – but Knocknagree followed that with a 15th minute goal as Fintan O’Connor intercepted a poor defensive sideline kick and found the net.

Eoghan McSweeney added the first of five points from play just before the water-break and, though Gene Casey did open the Kiskeam account on 23 minutes, Knocknagree were far sharper and incisive and they finished the half with a point from impressive wing-back Mikey Mahoney – Kiskeam goalkeeper Anthony Casey had to parry over – and two boomers from McSweeney.

The lead was extended to eight points courtesy of Fintan O’Connor early in the second half, but then Kiskeam suggested that they might get back into it. They were boosted with a Thomas Casey goal in the 35th minute after he was picked out by Gene Casey but, as that move was progressing, Cork star Seán Meehan was forced off with injury at the other end.

They did reduce the margin to four points as Gene Casey got his second point, but Knocknagree never looked truly rattled.

James Dennehy rounded off a good move involving Fintan O’Connor, Gearóid Looney and Denis O’Connor before Fintan O’Connor sent over a free – their first score from one. Then, though they lost Looney to a black card, the lead continued to swell, with McSweeney coming to the fore again with another pair of points.

Thomas Casey did reduce the gap to seven before the second-half water break but there was little doubting the outcome in the final quarter. Midfielder David O’Connor, excellent throughout at midfield alongside Donagh Moynihan, capped his display with a point.

He might have had a goal too but was adjudged to have pushed rather than palmed the ball home following good work from Mahoney but it mattered little. Mahoney rounded things off with his second of the day, leaving them looking ahead with anticipation to a clash with Bishopstown in three weeks.

Andrew Sheehan (Knocknagree) and Daniel Fitzgerald (Kiskeam) chase the ball during the Senior AFC tussle at Boherbue. Picture: John Tarrant

Scorers for Knocknagree: F O’Connor 1-3 (0-2 f), E McSweeney 0-5, M Mahoney 0-2, P Doyle (45), D O’Connor, J Dennehy 0-1 each.

Kiskeam: T Casey 1-3, G Casey 0-2.

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; A Sheehan, D O’Mahony, G O’Connor; M Doyle, K Buckley, M Mahoney; D O’Connor, D Moynihan; J Dennehy, E McSweeney, F O’Connor; D O’Connor, JF Daly, G Looney.

KISKEAM: A Casey; J Daly, AJ O’Connor, J O’Connor; K O’Connor, S Meehan, M Casey; T Dennehy, A Carroll; M Herlihy, G Casey, C Murphy; D Fitzgerald, S O’Sullivan, T Casey.

Subs: R Carroll for S O’Sullivan (19-23, temporary), Carroll for Herlihy (half-time), D Linehan for Meehan (35, injured), A Dennehy for O’Sullivan (40).

Referee: C Lane (Lyre).