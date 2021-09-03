Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 21:22

SAFC: St Michael's push on against disappointing Bishopstown

After relegation from premier, more was expected from the Town
SAFC: St Michael's push on against disappointing Bishopstown

St Michael's wing-back Tom Linehan being tackled by Bishopstown goa keeper Ken O'Halloran, well off his line. Picture: Denis Boyle

John Coughlan

St Michael’s 2-10 Bishopstown 0-5

ST Michael’s had a comfortable win over Bishopstown in a disappointing Bon Secours SAFC at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Bishopstown, down from Premier Senior, struggled badly against their city rivals who pulled away in the second half. 

It only took 50 seconds for Simon Collins to score, after a three-man sweeping move; the play was fast and furious with a classy Eoghan Buckley.

The Town dominated centrefield, winning the majority of dirty ball, and with Rory Cahill finding his kicking range they went 0-3 to 0-2 up.

Jack Murphy was then black-carded by referee John Ryan and both teams failed to score coming up to the water break.

A fabulous Mark Drummond point tied up the game before a good ball from Simon Collins found Nathan Gough but just as he was about to pull the trigger his attempt was blocked.

Cahill registered his third point for Town before Dan Lenihan caught a high ball and placed a pinpoint pass to Eoghan Buckley who fisted the ball past the bewildered keeper.

Daniel Meaney then gave Michael's a 1-5 to 0-5 lead.

Meaney scored a long-range point on the restart before poor Town defending allowed Dan Lenihan saunter through their defence to drill a low ball to the corner of the net.

Consecutive points from Buckley and sub Tadhg Deasy surged Michael’s into a nine-point lead 2-8 to 0-5 in the 37th minute as Bishopstown looked in dire straits.

Time was certainly against the Town and having to fail to score since the 25th minute of a first half that saw five added minutes they were now 36 minutes without a score.

It be must be added Bishopstown were wasteful in the second half and they had 10 wides up to the 55th minute.

In the closing minutes, the game went into a complete lull with Michael’s playing possession football against a side that looked totally out of their depth.

What was most surprising was that Bishopstown have been playing at a much higher level in recent years, though St Michael's have long been one of the most competitive clubs in the second tier of Cork football.

St Michael's Eoghan Buckley passes away from Bishopstowns Sean O'Rourke. Picture: Denis Boyle
St Michael's Eoghan Buckley passes away from Bishopstowns Sean O'Rourke. Picture: Denis Boyle

Scorers for St Michael’s: E Buckley 1-3, D Lenihan1-0, K Hegarty 0-2, D Meaney 0-2, M Drummond, T Deasy, E Sheehan 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: R Cahill 0-3 (0-1 f), S Collins 0-2. 

St MICHAEL'S: M Burke; S Keating, O O’Sullivan, L Carroll; T Lenihan, J Golden, P Cunningham; D Meaney, E Sheehan; D Lenihan, K Hegarty, M Drummond; L Grainger, E Buckley, E Hegarty.

Subs: T Deasy for M Drummond (h-t), E O’Donovan for E Buckley (39 inj), B Cain for P Cunningham (47), R Coleman for S Keating (57), M Drummond for D Meaney (57).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; S O’Bourke, E Byrne, M Murphy; M Power, E Deasy, D Quaid; B Murphy, J Murphy; D Costello, L Ó Driscoil, N Gough; M Oakes, R Cahill, S Collins.

Subs: P O’Flynn for D Quaid (h-t), C O’Driscoil for M Oakes (h-t), J Scally for J Murphy (39).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

More in this section

Serbia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Cork midfielder Alan Browne called into Irish squad
Republic of Ireland U15 v Australia U17 - International Friendly Four Cork City players feature in Ireland U17 squad with free tickets for fans
Cork's Patrick O'Leary qualifies for two Paralympic semi-finals Cork's Patrick O'Leary qualifies for two Paralympic semi-finals
cork gaa
Tyreik Wright celebrates after scoring a penalty with Ross Tierney 3/9/2021

Cork's Tyreik Wright and Jake O'Brien star for Ireland U21s

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more