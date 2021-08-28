Nemo captain Micheál Aodh Martin hopes to keep up a tradition 

NEMO RANGERS captain Micheál Aodh Martin hopes to follow in the footsteps of previous goalkeepers and lead a county championship-winning side.

The 26-year-old Cork number 1 attempts to emulate father and son combination, Billy and Briain Morgan, in lifting the Andy Scannell Cup, when Nemo meet Castlehaven in tomorrow’s delayed 2020 final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 3pm.

It’s Martin’s first time captaining the side, having skippered the minors and U21s in the past.

“I think we won a minor league and got to the U21 county final, but were beaten in a replay by Valley Rovers, so I hope that’s not an omen,” he said during the week.

“There were mitigating factors, however, because we lost Chiedozie Ogbene, who’s gone on to better things. He had to choose Cork City that night, so we were beaten.”

It’s bizarre to think the 2021 championship starts next week and last season’s edition has still to be completed, but Covid has wrecked more than sport.

EXPERIENCE

“It is strange, but the one we’re using as a reference point as much as we can is the Slaughtneil game a couple of years ago after a Munster club final in November.

“We had a down period and then you get back up for the All-Ireland semi-final in February. That was the old calendar, so there was a 10-week build-up.

“That’s what we’ve tried to use as a reference point. We played league games without Cork players, but it was a slow build-up and then into a different gear about six weeks ago with training.

“It’s still very strange, no doubt about it.”

Neither Nemo nor the Haven know whether they’re at the right level or not because of the long delay, 11 months between semi-finals and the final, but they’ll find out tomorrow, one way or the other.

“Hopefully, we are, but you never know. I’ve thought that going into games before, 2018 was another year I thought we were going really well, but you never know until the day.

“Everyone’s fit, which is the main thing. There’s not much of an injury list, and any time you have that going into a game you have to be happy. But yeah, we feel we’re going well.”

Martin, an accountant, cleared up the reason why he didn’t re-appear for the second half of the Munster final against Kerry in Killarney.

I was injured. I got a shoulder after five minutes, maybe, and I knew I was in trouble.

“It happened getting up after a save. That was it, really. A minute and a half later my shoulder started to come at me.

“I didn’t have to do much else than pick the ball out of the net, unfortunately. I gave two handpasses during the first half, but I knew I was in trouble.

“I missed a couple of weeks’ training early on. I would have front-loaded all the rehab in anticipation of a two-week turnaround, but as it happened, I got challenge games and so on, so I’m ready to go.”

FAMILIARITY

Martin comes face-to-face with familiar figures in the Haven attack, Cork colleagues, Brian and Michael Hurley, and their skipper Mark Collins.

“You would be aware of them, but, then, the top guys adjust. That’s the difference.

“I train with Brian and Michael with Cork and they know me and I know them, but the top guys adjust.

“The reality is they have the ability to change in a split second and I have to be able to do the same.”

Corofin's Micheal Lundy has a shot saved by Micheál Aodh Martin. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

One of Nemo’s traits is an ability to win tight games, like the semi-final against Duhallow, when Mark Cronin hit a late winner.

“It’s something to draw on, but we had strong leads in our last two games and took our foot off the gas, probably.

“You’d like to think if we’re in a similar situation we’ll do a better job of closing it out. But it’s something to draw on and for most of us it’s not our first county final, which is great.

“It’s a cliché, but every game takes on a life of its own. The pitch is perfect, which is great."