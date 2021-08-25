Mallow hold their nerve in the U12 cup final to beat Midleton on penalties after extra time

Mallow Town 2

Midleton 2 (after extra time).

Mallow win 4-2 on penalties.

THE U12 Blackwater Motors local cup is heading to Mallow Town as they defeated a spirited Midleton side 4-2 on penalties after a scintillating final at Turner’s Cross finished 2-2 after extra time on Wednesday evening.

Both Alex Wilson and the man of the match Abraham Erhabor netted braces for their respective clubs meaning a penalty shootout was required and a superb save from goalkeeper Sean Downey helped Mallow claim the trophy.

Midleton had pace in abundance going forward and they created the best of the goal-scoring opportunities in the first half.

Following a quiet start, they had the first sight at goal in the 12th minute but after cutting onto his stronger right foot, Alex Wilson sent his shot straight at Downey.

Mallow Town captain Calum Dempsey raises the trophy after defeating Midleton in the Blackwater Motors under 12 schoolboys local cup final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

But they would score with their next attempt and it was that man Wilson who got it shortly before the much-needed water break.

The Midleton number seven seemed to try his luck directly from a corner kick and his decision paid off big time as he swung his delivery over the head of the keeper and into the far bottom-right corner of his net.

The Knockgriffin Park club were now in control of proceedings but they just couldn’t find a way to double their advantage before the half-time break.

A clever layoff by Edward Pidoyma sent Wilson racing free down the right-wing but his low drive was well saved by Downey.

Pidoyma looked to be clean through on goal moments later following a neat pass by Alfie Hennessy but Town centre-back Christopher Jones did brilliantly to recover and make a superb last-ditch tackle to deny a certain goal.

The final chance of the half again fell to a Midleton player but after being found by an excellent cross from Wilson, midfielder Charlie McCarthy headed the ball wide of the back post.

Mallow Town regrouped during the interval and they looked a different team in the second half.

Mallow Towns' Abraham Erhabor 'man of the match' award winner after defeating Midleton in the Blackwater Motors under 12 schoolboys local cup final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

And they soon got their reward for upping the tempo as they levelled the score thanks to Abraham Erhabor, who expertly turned his header into the bottom left corner of the net from captain Calum Dempsey’s superb inswinging corner.

Midleton reacted well to the concession of that goal and they soon restored their lead with Wilson firing home his second of the evening in front of the Shed End after good work in the build-up by Pidoyma.

But Mallow refused to lie down and they snatched a second equaliser when Erhabor blasted his second goal into the roof of the net with Dempsey claiming his second assist from a corner.

Erhabor and Wilson both had chances to score winners, and their hat trick goal too, in normal time but they were both stopped by the opposing netminders as the final headed to extra time.

Mallow Town players celebrate after defeating Midleton in the Blackwater Motors under 12 schoolboys local cup final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The talented duo both had further efforts in the additional period but they just couldn’t apply the all-important finish meaning penalties were required and although the two scored theirs, a great save from Downey won the silverware for Mallow.

MALLOW TOWN: Sean Downey, Harry Punch, Christopher Jones, Calum Dempsey, Golden Edogbo, Adrian Jedreys, Donnchadh Dingivan, Jay Thompson, Bobby O’Sullivan, Aindreas Kiely, Adam Kiely, Oisin McCarthy, Abraham Erhabor, Owen Sheedy.

MIDLETON: Caleb Murray, Cillian Galvin, Stephen Comerford, Ciaran Kelly, Ben Dumigan, Charlie McCarthy, Alex Wilson, Rónán Mackessy, Edward Pidoyma, Alfie Hennessy, Ryan Cremin, Michael Bertocchi, Ian Lambe, Jack Mills.

Referee: David Quinn.