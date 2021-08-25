Rockchapel all set for PIFC opener against St Vincent's following promotion

ROCKCHAPEL’S four-point victory over Mitchelstown in the 2020 Bon Secours county intermediate A football championship final completed the jigsaw for this year’s competitions, which start on Friday week.

The Duhallow club move up a grade to premier intermediate, where they join Cill na Martra, Nemo Rangers’ second string and another city club, St Vincent’s, in Group B.

The 2012 county junior champions begin with a game against Vincent’s on Sunday week in Mallow, the scene of their 1-10 to 0-9 victory over Mitchelstown last weekend.

Then, it’s on to a meeting with the Gaeltacht club on the weekend of September 22-23 before wrapping up their group games against Nemo a fortnight later.

As was the case last season, the first of the new format, the top two teams in the three groups advance to the play-offs while it’s two from the three at the bottom to contest the relegation play-off.

The newcomers are one of a trio of clubs from Duhallow as the Rock join Kanturk, the beaten finalists from last season, as well as Newmarket, and they’re all in different sections.

There’s a nice blend of experience in the likes of team captain Kevin Collins, scorer of the early goal, Seamus Hickey and Eamonn O’Callaghan and a string of youngsters, including leading scorer Jack Curtin, whose four-point haul brought his tally to 4-25 in the championship.

Rockchapel’s promotion is also a boost for the Duhallow divisional side competing in the premier senior championship after they lost the services of their Knocknagree contingent, who will be ineligible because of their senior A status.

It was a disappointing conclusion for a Mitchelstown side, who had chalked up big scores en route to the final, but the absence from the starting line-up of Cork’s Cathail O’Mahony was a major blow.

Clearly, the hamstring injury he sustained in the relegation play-off win over Westmeath on June 12 was serious because the championship’s main marksman could only play the last quarter-of-an-hour.

Any side would be impacted by O’Mahony’s loss, compounded by All-Ireland U20 hurling winner, Darragh Flynn’s lack of football in recent months.

He, too, was summoned from the bench, as was Aussie Rules player, Mark Keane, in an attempt to turn the game around their way.

But, it’s back on the horse again as the Town set out on another journey in intermediate A, where they’ll encounter familiar faces, starting with a semi-final repeat against Aghabullogue in Group 1, which also has Kildorrery and Glanmire.

Aghaghbullogue are first up in Watergrasshill on Sunday week at 2pm with Mitchelstown hoping for a similar performance, when winning 2-13 to 0-4 last October.

After that it’s a game against the Tomas O Se-coached Glanmire side that has made an impressive start to the season before a north Cork derby against Kildorrery completes their schedule.

There’s a new team in junior champions, Iveleary, in this season’s competition as they’re partnered with Millstreet, Kinsale and St Finbarr’s second side.

And the 2020 season will finally be signed off on Sunday with the meeting of great rivals Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven in the 2020 premier senior final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 3pm.

Celebrations will be muted enough because the sides are in action again the following weekend.

UPDATED FIXTURES: September 3: Bon Secours SAFC R1: Bishopstown v St Michael’s, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7.30.

September 4: PSFC R1: Carbery Rangers v Eire Og, Bandon, 2pm; St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig, Pairc Ui Rinn, 2pm; Castlehaven v Newcestown, Clonakilty, 4pm; Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers, Ballygarvan, 5pm; Douglas v Carrigaline, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7pm.

SAFC R1: O’Donovan Rossa v Bandon, Ballinascarthy, 6pm; Fermoy v Mallow, Castletownroche, 6pm.

PIFC R1: St Nick’s v Kanturk, Grenagh, 4pm; Macroom v Naomh Aban, Ballingeary, 4pm; Newmarket v Aghada, Glantane, 5pm.

IAFC R1: Mitchelstown v Aghabullogue, Watergrasshillt, 2pm; Adrigole v Glenville, Dunmanway, 6pm.

September 5: PSFC R1: Clonakilty v Ilen Rovers, Rosscarbery, 2pm.

SAFC R1: Ballingeary v Dohenys, Kilmichael; Kiskeam v Knocknagree, Boherbue; Clyda Rovers v Bantry Blues, Kilmurry; all 2pm.

PIFC R1: Cill na Martra v Nemo Rangers, Carrigadrohid, St Vincent’s v Rockchapel, Mallow; Castletownbere v Na Piarsaigh, Enniskeane. All 3pm.

IAFC R1: Kildorrery v Glanmire, Fermoy; Kilshannig v Glanworth, Kilavullen; Millstreet v Kinsale, Macroom; St Finbarr’s v Iveleary, Cloughduv; Gabriel Rangers v Ballinora, Ballinacarriga; Dromtarriffe v Ballydesmond, Cullen. All 4pm.