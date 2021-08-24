Corinthians Boys B break Avondale hearts with late equaliser and then go on to win cup final on penalties

Corinthians Boys B 3

Avondale United 3

(after extra time).

Corinthians win 5-3 on penalties.

CORINTHIANS BOYS B lifted the U11 Eddie Healy local cup as they defeated a spirited Avondale United side 5-3 on penalties after an enthralling cup final at Turner’s Cross ended 3-3 on Tuesday evening.

Corinthians' Cian O’Flaherty scored with a last gasp header to send this decider to penalties, giving Oisin O’Driscoll the opportunity to fire home the winning spot-kick.

Avondale started the game on the front foot and they almost took the lead inside the first minute through Darragh Mahony but after turning cleverly inside the penalty area the striker blasted his shot narrowly wide of the near post from a tight angle.

Corinthians Boys Killian Healy celebrates the opening goal against Avondale United in the Eddie Healy U11 schoolboys cup final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The number ten went even closer to opening the scoring minutes later as he broke clear one on one with the goalkeeper.

Corinthians’ Sean O’Regan O’Herlihy did well to save his low effort with his feet but he then needed his defender Cian O’Flaherty to be alert and clear the subsequent rebound off the line.

United continued to look the most dangerous of the two sides but they couldn’t find a way past their opponent’s stubborn rearguard with both Adam Kirwan and Charlie McCarthy trying to bundle the ball home from close range before the latter eventually blasted wide.

After a period of resolute defending, Corinthians soon had their first sight at goal and they almost took the lead but the excellent Darragh Harrington could only head Michael O’Donovan’s cross wide of the bottom left corner.

The Dales responded well to that let-off and they finally got the goal that their display deserved just before the first, and much-needed, water break of the game.

Corinthians Boys players celebrate with supporters after defeating Avondale United in the Eddie Healy U11 schoolboys cup final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

And it was a goal that was well worth the wait as midfielder Jack Mahony composed himself as the ball broke to him following a corner and he drilled a sensational strike into the far top left corner of the net.

But the Castletreasure club regrouped during the break and they grabbed the equaliser almost immediately after the restart with Killian Healy expertly rifling his strike past the keeper after being teed up by Darragh Harrington.

The tempo of this showpiece occasion soon dropped as both sides battled fiercely for every ball, meaning goal-scoring opportunities dried up as a result.

Corinthians Boys B were the next to threaten at the beginning of the second half. Caleb Twohig controlled the ball with his back to the goal before turning sharply past his marker but his fierce drive was well saved by Avondale netminder Cian Coakley.

Darragh Harrington then had a goalbound shot brilliantly blocked on the line by the recovering Jack Mahony. Avondale would finish on the front foot but Charlie McCarthy couldn’t find the net on three occasions so extra time was required.

That’s when the real drama unfolded. Corinthians edged in front thanks to a fine Ben Murphy volley but Avondale thought they had fought back to win it through a neat brace from Charlie McCarthy.

But with the last piece of action in extra time, Cian O’Flaherty made it 3-3 with an incredible header to send the final to penalties which they would win 5-3 with Oisin O’Driscoll coolly slotting home the winner.

Corinthians Boys Cian O'Flaherty celebrates the equalising goal which brough the game to extra time against Avondale United in the Eddie Healy U11 schoolboys cup final at Turners Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

CORINTHIANS BOYS B: Sean O’Regan O’Herlihy, Oisin O’Driscoll, Cian O’Flaherty, Michael O’Donovan, Caleb Twohig, Darragh Harrington, Ciaran Galvin, Ben Murphy, Ray Healy, Killian Healy.

AVONDALE UNITED: Cian Coakley, Finn Brady, Tiarnach Finnegan, John Toomey, Jack Mahony, Adam Kirwan, Ralph Nagle, Charlie McCarthy, Darragh Mahoney, Tom Warner.

Referee: Sumate Virak.