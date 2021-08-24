Five U20 Cork hurlers ready to move upto senior in 2022

WHEN Cork last won consecutive All-Irelands at U21, they reaped a rich harvest at senior.

There are a host of young guns that shone in last week’s excellent U20 win over Galway capable of moving up a grade.

Here are five to watch for the Rebels in 2022 when the Cork senior management look for some fresh faces to help challenge Limerick for Liam MacCarthy.

CIARÁN JOYCE (Castlemartyr)

Joyce was centre-back as Midleton CBS captured the Harty Cup in 2019, before shining that summer for the Cork minors.

Jamie Stack and Ciaran Joyce, Castlemartyr. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

He anchored his club to the LIHC county title last weekend and was centre-back in consecutive All-Ireland U20 triumphs. The nominal number six, as he had to switch back to the edge of the square against Galway when the equally promising Daire O’Leary was ruled out through injury.

Excellent in the air, when he fills out he has all the tools for the elite level. Indeed Galway erred in letting him sweep in the All-Ireland U20 final, where he mopped up from the off.

PÁDRAIG POWER (Blarney)

Cork’s top-scorer from play with a remarkable 1-14 in three matches, he also knifed 1-1 in the 2020 U20 All-Ireland final against Dublin. Indeed, Power started the U20 All-Ireland final in 2019 as well, when Denis Ring was at the helm.

Strong, tall, fast and accurate, he’s a rounded modern inside forward.

Like his Blarney comrade Shane Barrett, the 20-year-old progressed steadily through the ranks, in the Harty with CBC, the UCC Freshers, and the Leeside Development Squad system. Secured a PIHC medal with his club last October as well.

JACK CAHALANE (St Finbarr’s)

A brilliant dual player, excelling for Castlehaven in football and an All-Ireland minor winner with Cork in 2019, hurling appears to be the teenager’s preference.

Having come to prominence as a 13-year-old sharpshooter in the Féile, he was virtually unmarkable for St Finbarr’s when they lifted a first minor county in 23 years last season; even when double-teamed.

The Barrs deployed him close to goal, as Christians did in the Harty Cup, but the U20s tapped into his athleticism and unselfishness by having him roam across the forwards.

Jack Cahalane and Darragh Flynn will be on the seniors' radar in 2022. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

He was particularly effective in the All-Ireland final against Galway and he has basketball point-guard's eye for a pass. Finished his batted goal sublimely in Thurles too.

It’s inevitable he’ll join his brothers Conor and Damien on the senior squad next spring.

SAM QUIRKE (Midleton)

Less flashy than Ballygiblin maestro Darragh Flynn, there’s every chance the former Harty Cup winner with Midleton CBS will feature at senior level along with Flynn in the coming years. Quirke, whose younger brother Alex was a Cork minor in 2020, hoovers up breaks and his decision-making means he rarely wastes a ball.

Led the way for the Magpies when they were P1 minor winners in 2019, a good campaign at senior level for his club under Ben O’Connor’s guidance will further his cause.

BRIAN HAYES (St Finbarr’s)

Between Cahalane, Hayes and his first cousin Ben Cunningham (scorer of 0-7 off the bench across the campaign), hurling in the Barrs in rude health.

Hayes was the U20 football captain this season and will undoubtedly be in demand at senior there as well. Not as polished a finisher as the likes of Cahalane and Cunningham, he was considerable upside due to his size and pure athleticism.

There are shades of Aidan Walsh in his potential as a ball-winner across the half-forward line. The son of former Cork senior footballer Paddy Hayes, with the right guidance he could go far.

2021 U20 SCORERS

Darragh Flynn 1-17 (1-0 pen, 0-13 f);

Pádraig Power 1-14;

Brian Hayes 1-7;

Robbie Cotter, Jack Cahalane 1-5;

Ben Cunningham 0-7;

Daniel Hogan 1-2;

Luke Horgan 1-1;

Sam Quirke 0-3;

Brian O’Sullivan, Conor O’Leary 0-1.