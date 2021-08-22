Rockchapel upset the odds in county final against Mitchelstown

Rockchapel 1-10 Mitchelstown 0-9

A turn-up for the books as Rockchapel stormed to a four-point victory over favourites Mitchelstown in a tough and uncompromising Bon Secours 2020 IAFC Final at Mallow.

On the overall run of play, there could be no denying that Rockchapel emerged richly deserved winners. They played a brand of attacking football, their work-rate remained consistently high for the full hour, reacting calmly to best shots of a disappointing Mitchelstown, before finishing with a flourish amidst scenes of unsavoury incidents.

Taking a title for the first time since 1989, Rockchapel turned the formbook on its head, possessing a pep to their game, the victory earned compensation for defeats to Éire Óg and Bandon during the past decade. Key to victory was a ninth-minute goal, where the legs of team captain Kevin Collins somehow got a vital touch.

Rockchapel captain Kevin Collins accepts the 2020 Bon Secours Co IAFC Cup from Noel O'Callaghan. Picture: John Tarrant

The Mitchelstown starting lineup saw no place for either Cork senior Cathail O’Mahony, carrying an injury, or Aussie Rules pro Mark Keane, though both players entered the fray in a bid to rescue the game. For a spell, neither side was willing to commit too much in terms of attack, all about maintaining a high level of defensive security early on.

A close battle for supremacy unfolded in the nervy exchanges with Shane Cahill pointing the Town ahead. Rockchapel lived up matters, Michael McAulliffe squaring up the contest before a well-constructed move involving Jason O’Callaghan and Maurice O’Keeffe saw James Forrest’s effort blocked only for the ball to take a deflection off Collins past keeper Luke Hanna for a crucial goal.

Mitchelstown fought their way back into contention, boosted by a pair of points from Pa Magee. However, their task became all the steeper, Magee picking up a second yellow card and departed the action midway through the half.

A more focused Rockchapel held a grip on the proceedings, much of their encouraging play stemmed from the effective play of Niall O’Callaghan, championship debutant Pat Curtin, O’Keeffe, Conor Kepple and William Murphy. And with Mitchelstown embarking on a defensive set-up, Rockchapel enjoyed the lions share of possession with Collins, Jack Curtin and McAulliffe adding points.

Mitchelstown looked for inspiration and on the cusp of the interval, AFL ace Mark Keane entered the fray as they trailed 1-6 to 0-4 at the short whistle. Mitchelstown resumed a different side, drawing encouragement from points by Michael Walsh and Cork U20 hurler Darragh Flynn introduced soon after the restart.

However, Rockchapel didn't relent, right throughout the park, the Duhallow outfit produced a balanced performance, their teamwork and cohesion most impressive with points registered by Niall O’Callaghan and namesake Jason.

In fairness, Mitchelstown again increased the urgency and the tempo of their game through the efforts of Greg Carroll and Sean Walsh with county player O’Mahony now in the play. Walsh obliged with a pointed free and in an energy-sapping contest with tough challenges evident in the greasy conditions as Rockchapel lost full-back, Eamon O’Callaghan, to a black card.

The setback roused Rockchapel, Jack Curtin found ample space to point delightfully on the double.

To their credit, Mitchelstown never stopped trying, Keane blasted wide of the right-hand post and a Walsh wide confirmed the ‘Town shooting wasn’t the most composed.

Disappointingly the latter stages saw a series of melees that blurred an entertaining hour’s football.

By the end of the extended play, the silverware was wrapped in Rockchapel colours as team captain Kevin Collins accepted the John Locke O’Sullivan Memorial Cup to delirious supporters.

Rockchapel's Seamus Hickey pictured with supporters after their victory in the county final. Picture: John Tarrant

Scorers for Rockchapel: J Curtin 0-4, K Collins 1-0, J O’Callaghan 0- 3, M McAulliffe 0-2, N O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Mitchelstown: M Walsh 0-2 f, P Magee 0-2, J Sheehan (f), S Cahill, D Flynn, J O’Sullivan, C O’Mahony (f) 0-1 each.

ROCKCHAPEL: C Murphy; N O’Callaghan, E O'Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O'Keeffe, D O'Callaghan; C Kepple, S Hickey; J O’Callaghan, W Murphy, K Collins, M McAuliffe, J Forrest, J Curtin.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for C Kepple 48), N Lenihan for J Forrest (51). L Collins for M McAulliffe (55).

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; K Roche, F Hurley, L Finn; G Carroll, S Beston, P Molloy; S Walsh, J O’Sullivan; , M Walsh, P Magee, M Walsh, S O’Sullivan; J Sheahan, S Cahill, A O’Brien.

Sub: M Keane for P Molloy (28), D Flynn for A O’Brien (33), D Reidy Price for S O’Sullivan (45) C O’Mahony for J Sheehan (44), D Dineen for J O’Sullivan (59).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).