Cork claim All-Ireland minor hurling title for first time since 2001

Cork 1-23 Galway 0-12

The 20-year wait is over for Cork as the county claimed the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling title with victory over Galway at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

Not since the team captained by Tomás O’Leary tasted glory in 2001 had the Rebels lifted the Irish Press Cup – with only one final reached in the interim, that in 2017. However, this crop were marked as special from a long way out and they backed up expectations by winning every game by double-figure margins.

Victory for Noel Furlong’s never appeared to be in doubt as Cork got on top early and didn’t ever give Galway a chance to knock them out of their stride.

The greatest tribute one can pay to the Cork first-half performance is that they retired with a nine-point advantage, 0-16 to 0-7, without playing at their scintillating best but at the same time without having displayed any deep flaws.

In reaching the decider, the Rebels had shown that there were no weak links in the side and that was evident again as various players shone at different stages. Corner-back Darragh O’Sullivan, so impressive throughout, landed two points from play before the entire Galway attacking unit had achieved such a feat, while wing-forwards Diarmuid Healy and David Cremin have fine points between them in the opening period.

Cork's William Buckley gets his shot away despite the attentions of Galway's Joshua Ryan. Photo: Inpho/James Crombie

In addition to their attacking prowess, that pair’s work ethic was also in good supply while the midfield trio of Mikey Finn, Cillian Tobin and William Buckley complemented each other to great effect, all on three on target.

The only time Cork trailed was after Rory Burke’s third-minute free for Galway and a five-point Cork burst put them in control. By the time of the first-half water-break, Healy’s second point of the evening had made it 0-9 to 0-4 for the Rebels.

Timmy Wilk was heavily involved as Buckley and O’Sullivan extended the advantage when play resumed and though Galway replied through Micheál Power and Rory Burke, Cork necklaced together another series of five points with some lovely interplay as they continued to dominate the breaks.

The last of those, a minster effort from centre-back Ben O’Connor after a good Wilk bat-down, opened up ten-point lead, reduced slightly after Galway’s Darren Shaughnessy landed a good score in injury time.

Any doubts about the outcome were dispelled early in the second half. Warning was given when sub Adam Walsh marked his half-time arrival by sending the ball to Eoin O’Leary, who drew a save from Darragh Walsh, but, after Jack Leahy got his third point of the game, Cork struck for a goal.

Buckley’s delivery was the catalyst, with O’Leary unselfishly helping the ball on, allowing Cremin to finish smartly for a lead of 1-17 to 0-7. Cork were outscored by three to two from there to the water-break, but their supremacy was never in doubt.

Leahy, who had pointed just before the break, did so as well immediately after it and then Buckley opened up a 14-point lead following a superb pass from Healy.

Leahy’s seventh pushed Cork further clear as the game petered out among a plethora of substitutions, with the impeccable Kevin Lyons ensuring Cork’s rearguard remained untroubled. Micheál Power ended more than 20 scoreless minutes for Galway with his third point before Healy had his fourth of the night, a lovely effort from way out on the left flank before Power had the last point.

Scorers for Cork: J Leahy 0-7 (0-3f), D Cremin 1-2, D Healy 0-4, W Buckley 0-3, D O’Sullivan, M Finn (0-1 sl) 0-2 each, B O’Connor, C Tobin, E O’Leary 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: R Burke 0-5 (0-4f), M Power 0-4, D Shaughnessy 0-2, D Dunne 0-1 each.

CORK: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), J Byrne (Ballinora); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), T Wilk (Cobh); M Finn (Midleton), C Tobin (Bride Rovers); D Healy (Lisgoold), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), D Cremin (Midleton); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), J Leahy (Dungourney), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: A Walsh (Bride Rovers) for Nyhan (half-time), R Sheahan (Kanturk) for Wilk (46-47, temporary), Sheahan for Dwyer (54, injured), O O’Regan (Erin’s Own) for Cremin (55), K Wallace (St Catherine’s) for Tobin (58), T O’Connell (Ballincollig) for O’Leary (59).

GALWAY: D Walsh; M Tarpey, T Leen, J O’Connor; D Dunne, D Davoren, N Gill; J Ryan, C Lawless; D Shaughnessy, M Power, R Burke; J Cosgrove, D Neary, O Lohan.

Subs: M O’Connor for Ryan (35), C Whelan for Lawless (36), A Keady for Cosgrove (38), C Donoghue for Lohan (46), C Headd for Dunne (57).

Referee: C Cunning (Antrim).