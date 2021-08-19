Ger Millerick: 'Cork fans are the best in the world, not to mind Ireland'

CORK defender Ger Millerick gave supporters and management some good news during the week when he said that he hopes to be able to play some part in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling final.

On the injury, Ger said: “I have a strain in my hamstring and am currently following medical advice and I hope to play a part on Sunday.”

Having played a prominent role in their wins over Clare and Dublin he admitted that it was tough and frustrating watching after he went off injured against Kilkenny in the first half of the semi-final.

“It was devastating to get the injury and not be able to help the boys out but to be fair, it’s a team game and we have to rely on the fella coming on and Eoin Cadogan did a great job.

“The team really drove it on and even in extra-time we showed the strength of our panel to drive on again.”

Up until the semi-final, when he picked up the injury, Millerick had been happy with his progress; securing a spot in the starting 15.

“Ya I got a good run at it, last year was difficult with injuries and stuff, but it has made me hungry to get back and give it my all.

Ger Millerick. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“Before the Limerick game, I had made a few cameo appearances in the league and played in the relegation final against Kilkenny [all in 2019]. That was my first time in a long time playing; it was a bit nerve-wracking, but it was great to get the experience against such a good team.

That was the most nervous I have been for a game for a long time, but once the ball was thrown in I started to settle into it.”

Overall it was a poor night for Cork, but Millerick showed enough to retain his place for the Clare game.

“It showed the strength of Limerick that day, we tried very hard but they were just superior. Since then we have been trying to improve our game and hopefully, now, we can give them a test in the final.

“But from that game, it showed that we are a match for them if we play to our full potential. I thought for the first 15 minutes we were really competitive and probably should have been ahead by more.

“I suppose we got sucker-punched before half-time with the two goals and they showed their class. Hopefully now, if we can keep going for the full 70 minutes we will give them a better game.

“Against a team like that, you can’t switch off; you have to be tuned in for the full 70 plus minutes. Hopefully, we can do it the next day and our bench will also be important, as it was against Kilkenny, to try to get us over the line.”

GAA HQ

Playing at Croke Park can be a daunting experience, but Millerick had been there before.

“I was lucky, as myself, Rob Downey and Sean O’Leary-Hayes played two games there at minor level and I know we didn’t win the championship, but it gives you a great experience of playing at Croke Park, the trip up to Dublin, and the train and everything, so it was great to have the experience.

“I know there will be more of a build-up to an All-Ireland final day, but you have to focus on your training and hope that’s enough.”

Millerick is currently in his second year at college and said his first year was a different experience from what he expected.

“I’m studying PE and maths at UCC so I’m on summer holiday at the moment. I’m going into my second year as I transferred courses, so I am happy enough.

“It was challenging in a way, it was my first year up there so it was difficult trying to get to know people being online. We did a lot of group assignments trying to get to know each other.

But it was an opportunity to get more training done at home when you’re not commuting up and down to college. So there are pros and cons to it.”

As one of the younger players in the squad, Millerick said it was surreal to be in the same dressing-room as some of his heroes.

Turning back to the current upward curve in Cork hurling, with three Cork teams in All-Ireland finals in the last week and with the U20 title in the bag, Millerick said: “The East Cork lads, Seamus Harnedy and Bill Cooper, have been great to me all the way up along. They have always been helping me out and of course Patrick Horgan as well for all that he brings to the team.

“It’s surreal really being in the same dressing-room as some of them; your heroes growing up. You just have to get used to it and tear into them at training and try to make the team.”

The Rebel roar was back for the semi-final and Millerick believes that the Cork fans are the best in the world.

“I think the Cork supporters are the best in the world, not to mind Ireland. It’s great to hear that roar and hopefully we will give them something to cheer about on Sunday."