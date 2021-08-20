Proud day for Cork hurley maker Eugene Sweeney

IT'S eight years since Cork last contested an All-Ireland final and eight years since Eugene Sweeney started making hurleys.

On Sunday at Croke Park, two of the Rebel hurlers will have his camáns in their grasp when the sliotar is thrown in against Limerick: Seán O'Donoghue and Luke Meade.

"You always get a thrill from seeing your hurleys being used at inter-county level, whether that's hurling or camogie, minor, senior, anything, but definitely it'll be special on All-Ireland Sunday," said the Kildorrery club man.

Fitzgerald's Hurleys, from Araglen, are the most popular in the current Cork set-up, with Mark Coleman, Robbie O'Flynn, Seamus Harnedy and many more wielding them this weekend. O'Connor's are the choice of Newtown's Tim O'Mahony and also Darragh Fitzgibbon, from neighbouring Charleville, who grew up watching Ben and Jerry deliver for the Rebels.

The Cadogans and Colm Spillane go to Denis Ahern, from Rathcormac, and Patrick Horgan, his bas the size of a shovel, often uses hurleys from Aidan Walsh, his former Cork team-mate. O'Donoghue and Meade carry the Eugune Sweeney Hurleys stamp.

"I was below watching Seán play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the league game against Kilkenny and he impressed me, so I contacted him to see if he was interested in a few hurleys. He took them away but I didn't see any more until in the All-Ireland quarter-final I saw he'd broken his hurley and saw my stamp when he was getting a new one. He's been coming down to me ever since and I'm delighted to see him in such great form. He's so consistent in every game now, as a marker and the way he's using the ball.

"Luke Meade has started using them this year and like Seán he's been fierce consistent all season. Good on the ball and has a great work-rate.

Cork midfielder Luke Meade uses a Sweeney Hurley. Picture: Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"Orla Cronin also uses my hurleys. She's been a brilliant forward for the Cork senior camogie team and a great free-taker as well."

His fellow club-man James Keating captained the Cork U20s in 2019.

"The year James was involved, there was eight of the U20 panel using them. Simon Kennefick, Craig Hanifin, Evan Sheehan, Ronan Sheehan from Mallow, Seán Twomey and a few more."

Eugene inherited his passion for hurling from his late father, Maurice. He dabbled in repairing hurleys first, before deciding to make his own.

"I started making them in 2013. My father passed away that year and I had done joinery. I'd been repairing hurleys when I was doing my apprenticeship but work dried when the last recession hit but the hurling interest was there.

I've always loved hurling, I got that from my father. Listen I'm not the greatest hurler myself but it's such a special sport, this is my way of being connected with it.

"Kildorrery were strong in 2011 and the following, getting to county finals, so I said I'd repair the lads' hurleys. When dad died I said I'd get more involved with it. I've a jersey at home framed with all the signatures of the 1999 team and that was thanks to my dad. That still means an awful lot to me."

While he has hurley-making down to a fine art now, Sweeney cringes when he thinks back to his early efforts.

"There's a lot of trial and error when I look back at some of the hurleys I made at the start... they were diabolical, like. I should find them and offer a few refunds!

"Every plank of ash is different, so every hurley is going to be that bit different. It depends what way the plank will go. Some will be light hurleys, some will be heavy hurleys, whatever template you're using.

Eugene Sweeney crafting a hurley in his workshop.

"It really comes down to personal preference, what feels right. Now you could probably pull off a branch from a tree and Cian Lynch would still be an All-Star."

Lockdowns led to an increase in the number of hurleys being made and sent around the country, though he firmly believes the best option is to visit the workshop in north Cork.

"When it comes to the weight and feel, that's important but I do have hurlers from places like Offaly that I regularly sent hurleys up to and they keep coming back, so I must be doing something right. This time of the year you can't keep up with stock, even if you try to build up a small bit.

"You do get a lot of copies but again, it'll never be exactly the same. I'll do things differently to Fitzgeralds over, or Liam Walsh. There is no right or wrong, just what works for you."