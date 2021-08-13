Cork v Limerick: Great hurling counties meet again but will it be the same result?

WHEN Limerick manager John Kiely and Cork manager Kieran Kingston shook hands at the conclusion of the Munster championship semi-final, might one of them have said, ‘See you in late August for the All-Ireland final?’

That probably wasn’t the case, but it has come to pass now: That Munster semi-final was a dress rehearsal for next Sunday week’s big showdown in the big house.

For the second year on the trot, we have an all-Munster All-Ireland final, following on from Limerick and Waterford last season.

Hardly a pundit in the country will be in Cork’s corner for the final and that’s understandable, given how Limerick have performed over the past few years.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Limerick are back in the final again, having taken the direct route, as against Cork’s journey after that Munster semi-final loss.

Limerick have put Cork to the sword twice this season, in league and championship, with the margin in both games eight points.

But those victories will not stand for anything if they don’t bring the MacCarthy Cup back to Shannonside and become the first Limerick team to retain the old trophy.

It’s not that long ago since the championship collision between the counties and the perception of Limerick as a truly wonderful team hasn’t changed.

Their second-half display against Tipperary in the Munster final has to rank as one of the best displays that we have ever seen.

Waterford matched them for aggression in the early stages of the All-Ireland semi-final, but this Limerick team has the capacity to wear you down and take complete control.

Their victory last Saturday, over Waterford, wasn’t vintage Limerick, but it was more than sufficient unto the day.

Of course, Waterford’s cause was not helped by some wayward shooting, which cost them dearly at a time when they were going very well.

Bad wides from advantageous positions can suck the life out of any team and Waterford were unable to capitalise when Limerick were second best.

The championship is far more condensed than it used to be and a team can be severely punished for a first-day loss: Waterford lost to Clare in their opening assignment and the cards fell the wrong way thereafter, with Waterford having to play on four consecutive weekends.

Is that fair?

Cork were on the go three weekends on the trot and in that situation, the importance of a very strong bench cannot be emphasised enough.

And that’s why Cork are now preparing for an All-Ireland final and full marks to the management in their endeavours to bolster their squad.

And the two main assets that have got them to where they are now are greater composure defensively and pure pace.

Those traits are allied to a far stronger character and ability to cope with setbacks, with Adrian Mullen’s last-gasp goal illustrating the latter and how Cork responded to it in extra time.

A lesser bunch of players might have folded up the tent after that potentially killer blow.

Again, the management have a major role in that regard, strengthening the resolve and instilling into the players that any setback can be overcome with the right mindset.

The Kilkenny team that Cork banished last Sunday was not the Kilkenny team of other days but, at the same time, coming out on top after a fierce battle with any Kilkenny team prepares you all that bit more for the next battle Thoughts now will turn to the team selection for the final. Will the status quo prevail and a green light given to the 15 who started or will the success story that the bench provided force change?

SUPER SUB

The most obvious question now is: Will Shane Kingston’s huge response, when called upon, gain him a starting place for the final?

There will be different opinions, with some suggesting that he is a huge asset coming in off the bench. Others will say that his seven-point cameo last Sunday has to be rewarded with a starting place.

You will still have plenty of depth in your resources if he starts.

Is it more important to start or finish with your best team? The management must decide, but it would be a huge call to start without him.

But these are the type of headaches every management team desires, having full trust in 20 or so players.

Alan Cadogan’s three-point return was a major contributory factor, as well, in seeing off the Cats and he’ll have a major role to play in the final.

It’s often perceived that when the same two teams collide for a second time in the same championship that the losers the first day learn more from the defeat.

In Cork’s three outings since losing to Limerick on day one, they did not kill off their opponents in the manner that they should have and, let’s face it, there would be no scramble for tickets if Pa Collins had not produced that wondrous save from Tony Kelly against Clare.

But they are fully deserving of their place in the final and will be ready to give it one almighty rattle.