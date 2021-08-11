Blarney trainer Johnny Linehan will be chasing more classic success at Shelbourne Park

THE BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby gets underway at Shelbourne Park this weekend, with two fantastic nights of racing on both Friday and Saturday night.

The winner of this year's event is set to take home a massive €125,000.

As usual, there is plenty of Cork interest and Blarney trainer Johnny Linehan will be chasing more classic success.

Linehan was back in the big-time last year after Runninta Seeya took gold in the final of the Irish Greyhound Laurels at Curraheen Park. Broadstrand Ryan, Droopys Yes and Galvarino are Linehan's challengers in this year's Irish Greyhound Derby.

The best of those could well be Droopys Yes, who Linehan trains for Michael Dunphy.

The August puppy has won four of his nine career outings and his recent 29.42 win around the Shelbourne Park venue gives him strong hopes of going all the way.

There's 100-1 available for outright glory and that's massive each-way value.

Broadstrand Ryan is owned by the Ryan-Drake-Donovan-Syndicate and he's a best priced 40-1 for Derby success.

A very talented greyhound, he's won six from 12 and his recent 28.23 winning performance around the 525-yard trip was most impressive.

Galvarino makes up the Linehan trio, if you shop around, you will find 125-1.

Owned by the Step-Into-My-Office-Syndicate, the powerful runner has won five times for 13 career starts.

Improvement will be needed in this event, but he certainly has the pace to go a few rounds.

And so, the time has come to start really concentrating on the incredible few weeks to come.

As you would expect the best of the best are amongst the names in this outstanding event.

With the entry of 150, three will qualify from each of the 25 heats with a grand total of 21 of the fastest fourth-place finishers also progressing, leaving a field of 96 greyhounds for the second round.

The opening rounds get underway at Shelbourne Park on both Friday and Saturday night.

The opening race each night starts shortly after 7 pm.

Barry Drake's three to follow are:

1 Deadly Destroyer 25-1 best; 2 Front Amani 28-1 best; 3 Droopys Yes 100-1 best.