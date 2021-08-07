Chris Óg Jones hits 3-8 as Iveleary capture the junior football crown

Iveleary 3-11 Boherbue 1-6

IT was a long time coming but that just made it all the sweeter for Iveleary, as they claimed the delayed 2020 Bon Secours JAFC title for the first time at Mallow.

The Muskerry champions got the verdict, on the day, they looked the better team, showing more composure in their play and crucially a virtuoso performance from Chris Óg Jones inspired his side.

The full-forward left an indelible mark on this decider, his 3-8 contribution emerged as one of the most outstanding displays witnessed in a county final.

Ian and Chris Óg Jones with family members after Iveleary's victory in the JAFC final. Picture: John Tarrant

For Boherbue disappointment, they simply left themselves too much to do after a nervous spell in the opening half, a six-point interval deficit might well had been greater had Iveleary maximised their scoring opportunities. A tasty opening, Iveleary favoured by the elements, started in a determined fashion, declaring an early statement of intent on Chris Óg taking a pass from his brother Ian to point with Cathal Vaughan doubling the tally from a free.

The Muskerry champions held a grip, helped by a competent defence where Finbarr McSweeney, Seán O’Leary and Ciaran Galvin laid the platform for a series of attacks. Upfront, the work-rate of the Jones brothers and Vaughan paid dividends in a high-tempo series of raids.

Boherbue’s hopes had received a pre-match boost on key players Jerry O’Connor and Gerry O’Sullivan passing fitness tests yet they waited to the 11th min to open their account, Bryan Herlihy picked up possession from a free by O’Sullivan to trail 0-4 to 0-1 at the water break.

Though Vaughan added a point for Iveleary, Boherbue fought their way back into the contest on neat points from Herlihy and McCarthy. Still, Iveleary retained the initiative, slicing open the opposing defence in the 24th min., Chris Óg initiated and finished the move with his brother Ian and team captain Brian Cronin all involved in the productive move.

At times, Iveleary’s play was undermined by squandered chances on kicking six wides, Boherbue much more economical, without a blemish in shooting, gaining encouragement too from a Liam Moynihan point to reduce the deficit 1-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

However Iveleary began the second half in encouraging fashion, Chris Óg posted a smashing point. From the subsequent play, goal chances were created at either end, Iveleary keeper Joe Creedon diverted the ball away from Boherbue substitute Richard Moynihan, the ball transferred downfield only for Ian Jones to fire wide of the left upright.

A McCarthy pointed free added to Boherbue’s tally only for Iveleary to steadily raise their performance levels. And their position was consolidated in a goal right out of the top drawer by talisman Jones to put clear daylight between the sides.

Boherbue attempted to stay with the daunting task yet they found the Iveleary defence an unmovable barrier that remained stubborn and resolute all through the hour. And a powerful Iveleary continued to pierce together enterprising moves going forward, Jones completed his hat trick, accepting a delivery from wing-back Kevin Manning to blast home.

The contest fizzled out, Boherbue never gave up and gained a consolation goal from Kevin Cremin. All too late in a decider remembered for a man of the match showing from Chris Óg Jones that surely will be acknowledged in song and story for years to come.

Iveleary captain Brian Cronin receives the cup from Noel O'Callaghan, County Development Officer. Picture: John Tarrant

Scorers for Iveleary: C Óg Jones 3-8 (0-2 f), C Vaughan 0-2 f, C Galvin 0-1.

Boherbue: K Cremin 1-0, D McCarthy 0-2 f, B Herlihy 0-2, L Moynihan, G O’Connor (f) 0-1 each.

IVELEARY: J Creedon: D O’Riordan, F McSweeney Jnr, B Murphy; K Manning, S O’Leary, C Galvin: D Kelly, C O’Riordan; B Cronin, C Vaughan, B O’Leary; C O’Leary, C Óg Jones, I Jones.

Subs: S Lehane for B O’Leary (44), S Galvin for C Vaughan (54), S O’Riordan for C O’Leary (54), L Kearney for I Jones (54), D Cotter for C O’Riordan (58).

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; N Murphy, J Daly, C J O’Sullivan; D Buckley, K Cremin, M O’Gorman; L Moynihan, A O’Connor; A Murphy, G O’Sullivan, M Murphy; J O’Connor, D McCarthy, B Herlihy.

Subs: R Moynihan for M Murphy (HT), B Murphy for B Herlihy (38), D O’Sullivan for L Moynihan (47).

Referee: J O’Regan (Lough Rovers).