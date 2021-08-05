Mighty Quinn still going strong for Crosshaven and the Munster Senior League

ALMOST half a century involved with his beloved club Crosshaven, Pat Quinn is yet to show signs of slowing down.

He has held various roles throughout the club, from secretary to club delegate to coach, and through each role he has left a mark through his hard work and dedication.

Quinn joined the MSL committee in 2007, and here he tells us about his busy role that he dedicates much of his time to.

“I’m with Crosshaven all my life, and proud to be involved with the club over the past 48 years, but at the moment I’m just helping out with the club Lotto, fundraising, sponsorship, and advice while I’m active with the MSL,” he said.

“I’m with the MSL since 2007/08 season, my roles are webmaster, results coordinator, vice-chairman, where I co-ordinate the results of our matches, keep our website and social media outlets up to date. I liaise with Noel O’Sullivan at Echo Sport regarding match results and reports, liaise with our fixture secretary Shane O’Flynn and our clubs regarding results and fixture updates.

“It’s pretty hectic, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The committee has made great strides over the last number of years to improve the standard of the league, where we now have three intermediate leagues, four junior leagues and our floodlit league over-35s, with almost all of our clubs having top-class facilities with the remainder in the process of upgrading their ground, clubhouses, etc. I enjoy the banter with my fellow committee members and club members and getting out to watch games as often as I can, and this certainly makes my role a lot easier.”

GREAT DAYS

Quinn started out as a player back in 1973 and played up until senior level, but he enjoyed his time at junior level more.

“My brother Martin played with Crosshaven, where he won a Munster youth medal with the very talented youth team of that time,” he said.

“The senior team was going through a very successful couple of seasons as well, and I was enticed by that and started playing in 1973 at U16 level, in goal at first, then progressing to youth and junior level, where I played midfield, up front, and the odd stint in goal.

“While I played mostly at junior level, where we didn’t take it too seriously, I also had a few outings with the senior team, but preferred the junior set up, where the craic was better.

“While playing with the junior team, I joined the committee, and over the years, along with cutting and lining pitches, I held many various positions.

I also loved coaching, and coached our schoolboy, youth, ladies and junior teams at various times, my most successful season was when we won the Junior Super Cup at Turner’s Cross in 1998.

“Being involved in this wonderful club, from our time in the famous ‘Bog’ to the purchasing of our pitches in Camden, the levelling of the grounds and playing pitches, the building of the clubhouse, the laying of the training all-weather and now, the construction of our all-weather full-size playing facility.

“I have seen the gradual and constant improvement of the club, and the dedication and drive of so many people involved in the club over the years, some who have sadly passed, is the motivation to those involved today, and hopefully the young players coming through will carry on the quest to have the best facilities possible.

“When you see our wonderful recently new facility up and running, it makes all the time we spent up until Covid, standing across from Centra in Crosshaven every weekend with the other lads, hail, rain, or snow, selling Lotto tickets, well worth it.”

The club has seen players progress to the highest level.

“Even though we hate to see players leaving clubs in the MSL, you need to encourage players at all grades to try and play at their highest level, and if that means some of the better players moving to Cork City or Cobh Ramblers, so be it, and the best of luck to them.

“I still believe the standard in the MSL is of a very high quality. Hopefully, we’ll see the high standard show through when we take on the other provinces at the next FAI Intermediate Michael Ward tournament.”