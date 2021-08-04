Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 08:35

Huge boost for GAA in Dripsey after regaining the Junior B county crown

First title in the grade since 2005 for Muskerry club will be vital to keep interests alive in the region
Huge boost for GAA in Dripsey after regaining the Junior B county crown

Drispey duo James Cotter and Gary Murphy celebrate after defeating Kilbrin in the Bon Secours Cork JBFC 2020 final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Coughlan

SCENES of joy in the Dripsey camp following their impressive 3-14 to 1-9 won over Kilbrin in the 2020 Bon Secours Junior B football championship at Páirc Uí Rinn.

For selector Ray Moynihan it was all about getting the right blend of players between experience and youth for this final.

“We struggled big time when we were in the A grade as we consistently lost first round and back-door games and so we decided to drop down to get some confidence back in our camp,” said Moynihan.

After last winning this championship back in 2005 the Dripsey coach felt it was time to get that winning feeling back in the club.

“There were five or six players playing today that were involved when we last won this championship and that shows the type of dedication that’s firmly embedded in this club,” added Moynihan.

Winning this championship will hopefully instill hope and belief into our club that has struggled in recent years.

We had a great run when winning the All-Ireland Junior hurling championship in 2009 but we have had a bad run-in recent years and every club needs to be competing for honours to keep the young lads interested.

“Our older players are outstanding, and we have had to battle hard to maintain our Intermediate hurling status but our never say die attitude has always helped us in crucial games.”

Drispey's Mark O'Connell breaks from Kilbrin's Geoffrey O'Callaghan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Drispey's Mark O'Connell breaks from Kilbrin's Geoffrey O'Callaghan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dripsey’s spirit in this final was evident as they were punished by an early goal, but they refused to panic and in the end they cruised to a comfortable win. 

“When we play there is some serious talent in our club and let’s hope we can kick on from this because as we know winning and losing can become a habit.

“We will enjoy this as I think the lads deserve a bit of downtime and hopefully this is the start of better things for our club.”

Read More

Dripsey capture 2020 Cork Junior B Football Championship after exciting win over Kilbrin

More in this section

Cork City WFC manager Paul Farrell strengthens his squad with two new signings Cork City WFC manager Paul Farrell strengthens his squad with two new signings
Phil Healy 3/8/2021 Disappointment for Phil Healy as she misses out on a 400m semi-final place by 0.07 of a second finishing fourth in her heat
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Ten Phil Healy produces a season’s best performance of 23.21 to finish fifth in her heat of the 200m
cork gaa
Declan Coleman appointed first team coach at Cork City

Declan Coleman appointed first team coach at Cork City

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more