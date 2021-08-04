Huge boost for GAA in Dripsey after regaining the Junior B county crown

SCENES of joy in the Dripsey camp following their impressive 3-14 to 1-9 won over Kilbrin in the 2020 Bon Secours Junior B football championship at Páirc Uí Rinn.

For selector Ray Moynihan it was all about getting the right blend of players between experience and youth for this final.

“We struggled big time when we were in the A grade as we consistently lost first round and back-door games and so we decided to drop down to get some confidence back in our camp,” said Moynihan.

After last winning this championship back in 2005 the Dripsey coach felt it was time to get that winning feeling back in the club.

“There were five or six players playing today that were involved when we last won this championship and that shows the type of dedication that’s firmly embedded in this club,” added Moynihan.

Winning this championship will hopefully instill hope and belief into our club that has struggled in recent years.

We had a great run when winning the All-Ireland Junior hurling championship in 2009 but we have had a bad run-in recent years and every club needs to be competing for honours to keep the young lads interested.

“Our older players are outstanding, and we have had to battle hard to maintain our Intermediate hurling status but our never say die attitude has always helped us in crucial games.”

Drispey's Mark O'Connell breaks from Kilbrin's Geoffrey O'Callaghan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dripsey’s spirit in this final was evident as they were punished by an early goal, but they refused to panic and in the end they cruised to a comfortable win.

“When we play there is some serious talent in our club and let’s hope we can kick on from this because as we know winning and losing can become a habit.

“We will enjoy this as I think the lads deserve a bit of downtime and hopefully this is the start of better things for our club.”