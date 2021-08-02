Kilshannig take Cork Credit Union Division 6 Football League title with win over Na Piarsaigh

Kilshannig 0-10

Na Piarsaigh 0-5

KILSHANNIG had five points to spare over Na Piarsaigh in the Cork County Credit Union Division 6 Football League final at Carrignavar on Sunday. The winners dominated the opening quarter with Eanna O'Hanlon outstanding in midfield.

They had four quick points by Eanna O'Hanlon, Tom Cunningham, Barry O'Shea and Jack Twomey.

Kilshannig lost Eanna O'Hanlon to an injury and also lost their midfield dominance.

Na Piarsaigh created a share of scoring chances but they lacked penetration up front.

Gordon Joyce soloed through and opened their account just before the water break.

On the restart the City side did well. Shane Forde had two points after good play by Eoin Hannafin and Paul Murphy.

Both goalkeepers Colm O'Dea and Kevin Waters made some very good saves.

Coming up to half time Barry O'Shea pointed for Kilshannig following a four man attack.

At half time the winners led at the break 0-5 to 0-3.

On the resumption Tom Cunningham placed Barry O'Shea who was denied by the crossbar.

Darragh O'Sullivan pointed.

Further Kilshannig pressure yielded points by Jack Kearney and Tom Cunningham, the latter after a poor kick out 0-8 to 0-3.

Keith Buckley was denied a goal when Colm O'Dea saved well.

Good play by Jack Kearney led to a fisted Jack Twomey point. Jack Twomey made it 0-10 to 0-3.

Na Piarsaigh's best player Shane Forde pointed before the second water break 0-10 to 0-4.

There was only one score in the final quarter falling to Shane Forde in the 48th minute.

Eoghan Burke and Paddy Walsh were very solid in the winners full backline with Tom Cunningham, Jack Twomey, Jack Kearney and Barry O'Shea others to do well.

For Na Piarsaigh Tadhg Lawton, Kyle Power, Shane Forde and Gordon Joyce were best.

Scorers for Kilshannig: J Twomey 0-3, T Cunningham 0-2 (0-1f) B O'Shea 0-2, J Kearney 0-1, Darragh O'Sullivan 0-1, E O'Hanlon 0-1f.

Na Piarsaigh: S Forde 0-4, G Joyce 0-1.

KILSHANNIG: C O'Dea, P Walsh, E Burke, C Murphy, B Guerin (Capt) B Curtin, S Murphy, J Twomey, E O'Hanlon, Darragh O'Sullivan, K Twomey, J Kearney, G Kennefick, B O'Shea, T Cunningham.

Subs: O O'Sullivan for E O'Hanlon (inj) E Healy for J Twomey, M Twomey for B Curtin, Diarmuid O'Sullivan for G Kennefick, D Cogan for Darragh O'Sullivan.

NA PIARSAIGH: K Waters, P Murphy, T Lawton, A Higgins, D Maguire, K Power, G Joyce, E Sheehan, C Boylan, K Buckley, A Hogan, S Forde, P Murphy, P Guest, C O'Mahony.

Subs: E Hannafin for P Guest, G Healy for A Hogan, C Noonan for P Murphy.

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).