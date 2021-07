THERE was no joy for Cork's Phil Healy in the Olympic relay final in Tokyo.

Ireland finished eighth in the 4×400 mixed relay final at the 2020 Olympic Games, ahead of Germany but outside the medals.

Ballineen Bullet Healy, Cillín Greene, Sophie Becker and Chris O’Donnell crossed the line in a time of 3:15.04, in a race that was won by Poland, with Dominican Republic second and USA third.

Healy will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday in the 200m and 400m events.