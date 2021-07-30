Cork make two changes for All-Ireland U20 football semi-final against Offaly

CORK make two changes for the All-Ireland U20 football semi-final against Offaly in Portlaoise on Saturday at 5.15.

Injuries rule out Evan Cooke (Ballincollig) and Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) and they are replaced by Ciaran O’Sullivan (Kilshannig) and Michael O’Neill (Buttevant).

Into the match-day panel come Jack Kelleher (Canovee) and Adam Murphy (Aghabullogue).

Captain Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) and Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven) are bidding to reach a second All-Ireland final in the grade in three days, having helped the hurlers overcome Limerick in the Munster final on Wednesday. They now play Galway in the All-Ireland final.

CORK: G Creedon (Kilshannig); C O’Donovan (Newcestown), D Phelan (Aghada), C McGoldrick (Eire Og); A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Cashman (Millstreet); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), captain, C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig); M O’Neill (Buttevant), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), N Hartnett (Douglas); D Dorgan (Ballincollig), C Walsh (Kanturk), D Buckley (Newcestown).

Subs: C O’Leary (Douglas), N Lordan (Ballinora), D Holland (Argideen Rangers), L Horgan (Nemo Rangers), E Nash (Douglas), A Murphy (Aghabullogue), S O’Sullivan (Adrigole), J Kelleher (Canovee), S McDonnell (Mallow).