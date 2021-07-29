Cork City add to the squad before vital league game in Turner's Cross

AARON Bolger has become Cork City’s second signing of the transfer window.

Midfielder Bolger, 21, begun his career with Shamrock Rovers before moving to English Championship side Cardiff City in 2019 but failed to make a first-team appearance. He returned on loan last August making 11 appearances for the club’s B team in the First Division. Bolger spent the first half of this season on loan with Premier Division side Longford Town and was recently released by Cardiff.

Like, City’s other new signing Barry Coffey, Bolger has worked with City manager Colin Healy in the past with the underage Republic of Ireland setup.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Aaron Bolger, while also confirming that Sean Kennedy has signed his first professional contract with the club. ✍🏻



📰 - https://t.co/8qhqiVuvbL#CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/Bir6cvOgUv — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) July 29, 2021

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, the 21-year-old said: “I am delighted to sign. I have worked with Colin in the Irish underage system, so he knows me very well and I know him well too. Coming in and working under him was important for me.

"From playing against Cork City, when I was first coming through at Shamrock Rovers, I know how big a club it is. I am really looking forward to getting going, getting back to enjoying my football and trying to help get the lads to get back where they belong.

"The standard at training this week has been great.

There is a good core of young players there, with a few more experienced lads as well. It’s a good group, they have been spot on with me since I came in and training has been really good."

Academy player Sean Kennedy, who was recently in the first-team squad against Wexford, also signed professional terms with City.

Kennedy joined City at underage level in the summer of 2019 after leaving Sunderland, and the Kerry native said he is looking forward to working with City boss Colin Healy again, having worked with him at academy level previously: “I am really pleased. I’ve worked hard for the last two years, and the club have backed me now and got me in on a professional contract.

"I know Colin very well from working with him in the academy; he’s a very good manager with huge experience. I know a lot of the lads in the squad already, which is a help. I just want to come in, work hard and try to get a few games under my belt."

Welcoming the news, Colin Healy commented: “I worked with Aaron before with the Irish U19s and we all saw, when he came through at Shamrock Rovers, that he is a very, very good player. He was fantastic with the U19s when I was there. He’s very good on the ball, but also very good off the ball as well. He will add more quality to the group and we are very pleased to have him here.

"Sean is another very good player. He is a quick, attacking player and has done very well in the academy. He was concentrating on his Leaving Cert but, now that is done, he is coming in to train full time with the group and it is a good opportunity for him. He is a player with a lot of ability and we hope he has a good future ahead of him.”