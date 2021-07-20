Cork minors can set up a joust with rivals Kerry if they beat Waterford

THE U17s kick-start an exciting week for Cork football in the first of three high-profile games for the county, when they meet Waterford in Dungarvan tomorrow evening at 7.30.

The prize on offer at the Fraher Field is a semi-final joust with the holders Kerry on Friday week at Pairc Ui Chaoimh if Cork are successful.

It’s the first championship game for the new management team headed up by Ballincollig’s Michael O’Brien with 2010 All-Ireland winner Donncha O’Connor on board as a selector alongside Daniel Cronin (St Mary’s), Gary Sheehan (Carrigtwohill) and Martin O’Brien (Clonakilty).

A wide club-spread is fast becoming the norm in under-age teams in Cork with no one club dominating.

It was evident in the 2019 All-Ireland minor and U20 triumphs and the trend is continuing this season, too.

“We’ve 12 clubs represented in the starting 15 which is similar to the U20s. There’s a big mix and we’ve cast the net far and wide,” said the manager.

Cork have one survivor from last year, Hugh O’Connor from Newmarket, who is joint-captain along with Rory O’Shaughnessy from St Michael’s.

“Hugh was the only player to make the panel of 24 last year and there were five or six others who were on the extended panel and have plenty of experience from being involved.”

That game went to extra-time with Kerry emerging the stronger side and winning by 0-21 to 1-15 before overcoming Clare in the final.

Kerry reached the All-Ireland final after defeating Roscommon in the semi-final, but lost the delayed final to Derry by 2-12 to 1-14 at the weekend.

The Cork U20 team, which defeated Kerry by a point in a memorable Munster semi-final last week, included three players from that Cork minor side.

The Walshs, Tommy and Colin, from Kanturk, were full-back and centre-forward respectively with the minors with Conor O’Hanlon (Buttevant) at full-forward.

In the U20 success, Tommy was named at centre-back, but played full-back while Colin was at full-forward and scored a point with O’Hanlon coming off the bench and contributing a valuable point.

Cork played Meath, Dublin and Galway in challenge games and they were very competitive and hugely beneficial, according to O’Brien.

“We’re just raring to play because it has been a long wait. We’ve been training well and looking forward to getting the season up and running.

“We’ve been at it now since January and were back on the field in May, so we’re ready to go.”

CORK: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), S O’Connell (Kilshannig), P O’Grady (Kilavullen); S Copps (Mallow), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D O’Brien (Glanworth); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s); J O’Neill (Castlehaven), N Kelly (Newcestown), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); R Corkery (Nemo Rangers), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), H O’Connor (Newmarket).

Subs: D Walsh (Douglas), F Crowley (St Finbarr’s), M Hunt (Macroom), C Cusack (Nemo Rangers), D Crowley (Urhan), J Cunningham (Douglas), L O’Herlihy (St Michael’s), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), O Corcoran (St Mary’s).