Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 18:31

Cork minors can set up a joust with rivals Kerry if they beat Waterford

It's the first game under new manager Michael O'Brien, who has 2010 All-Ireland winner Donncha O'Connor on board as a selector
Cork minors can set up a joust with rivals Kerry if they beat Waterford

New Cork minor football manager Michael O'Brien (Ballincollig) seen here on the sideline in the 2014 county final against Carbery Rangers at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Paul Mohan/SPORTSFILE

Mark Woods

THE U17s kick-start an exciting week for Cork football in the first of three high-profile games for the county, when they meet Waterford in Dungarvan tomorrow evening at 7.30.

The prize on offer at the Fraher Field is a semi-final joust with the holders Kerry on Friday week at Pairc Ui Chaoimh if Cork are successful.

It’s the first championship game for the new management team headed up by Ballincollig’s Michael O’Brien with 2010 All-Ireland winner Donncha O’Connor on board as a selector alongside Daniel Cronin (St Mary’s), Gary Sheehan (Carrigtwohill) and Martin O’Brien (Clonakilty).

A wide club-spread is fast becoming the norm in under-age teams in Cork with no one club dominating.

It was evident in the 2019 All-Ireland minor and U20 triumphs and the trend is continuing this season, too.

“We’ve 12 clubs represented in the starting 15 which is similar to the U20s. There’s a big mix and we’ve cast the net far and wide,” said the manager.

Cork have one survivor from last year, Hugh O’Connor from Newmarket, who is joint-captain along with Rory O’Shaughnessy from St Michael’s.

“Hugh was the only player to make the panel of 24 last year and there were five or six others who were on the extended panel and have plenty of experience from being involved.” 

That game went to extra-time with Kerry emerging the stronger side and winning by 0-21 to 1-15 before overcoming Clare in the final.

Kerry reached the All-Ireland final after defeating Roscommon in the semi-final, but lost the delayed final to Derry by 2-12 to 1-14 at the weekend.

The Cork U20 team, which defeated Kerry by a point in a memorable Munster semi-final last week, included three players from that Cork minor side.

The Walshs, Tommy and Colin, from Kanturk, were full-back and centre-forward respectively with the minors with Conor O’Hanlon (Buttevant) at full-forward.

In the U20 success, Tommy was named at centre-back, but played full-back while Colin was at full-forward and scored a point with O’Hanlon coming off the bench and contributing a valuable point.

Cork played Meath, Dublin and Galway in challenge games and they were very competitive and hugely beneficial, according to O’Brien.

“We’re just raring to play because it has been a long wait. We’ve been training well and looking forward to getting the season up and running.

“We’ve been at it now since January and were back on the field in May, so we’re ready to go.” 

CORK: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), S O’Connell (Kilshannig), P O’Grady (Kilavullen); S Copps (Mallow), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D O’Brien (Glanworth); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s); J O’Neill (Castlehaven), N Kelly (Newcestown), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); R Corkery (Nemo Rangers), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), H O’Connor (Newmarket). 

Subs: D Walsh (Douglas), F Crowley (St Finbarr’s), M Hunt (Macroom), C Cusack (Nemo Rangers), D Crowley (Urhan), J Cunningham (Douglas), L O’Herlihy (St Michael’s), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), O Corcoran (St Mary’s).

More in this section

Bandon's Diarmuid O’Connor sets a new personal best in the decathlon
Ciaran Joyce 10/7/2021 Seven hurlers who featured in All-Ireland U20 win named for Cork against Tipp
Three Cork basketballers feature for Ireland in narrow lose to Slovakia Three Cork basketballers feature for Ireland in narrow lose to Slovakia
cork gaa
Cobh Ramblers pay tribute to one of its greatest servants John O'Rourke who recently passed away

Cobh Ramblers pay tribute to one of its greatest servants John O'Rourke who recently passed away

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more