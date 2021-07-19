Cobh Ramblers pay tribute to one of its greatest servants John O'Rourke who recently passed away

COBH RAMBLERS have led tributes to the former club chairman John O’Rourke following the news of his passing.

A man from a family with long associations to Ramblers, O’Rourke was a man that gave many years of loyal service to the club.

The former club captain and committee member at the club, O’Rourke was also the man, while as chairman, who signed Roy Keane for Cobh Ramblers from Rockmount and subsequently sold him to Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest.

Following the announcement of O’Rourke’s passing, Cobh Ramblers released a very fitting tribute on the official club website.

“Cobh Ramblers FC express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of our former captain, committee member and chairman John O’Rourke following his recent passing.

“As a player he led from the back in the dutiful occupation of the centre-back position, on retirement he led from the front in the hazardous occupation as Chairman of Cobh Ramblers from 1987 to 1999.

“Playing ambition gave way to personal ambition and John O’Rourke was installed as chairman of Cobh Ramblers in 1987.

Roy Keane shakes hands with John O'Rourke, Chairman, Cobh Ramblers. Also in the picture are Roy's parents Mossie Keane and Marie Keane.

"Two promotions punctuated his time in the hot seat and the constant pressure of trying to finance and balance such a project as LOI soccer.

"It was never easy.

“That is where the comfort of a good wife is hugely important, and the late Peggy was all that and more to John, with added support from a family of 5 boys and 2 girls, Angela and Claire.

"Niall, John, Brian and Ian, like their father all donned the Claret and Blue jersey, while Derry served on the management committee.

"A more recent Hall of Fame recipient on behalf of Springfield, John O’Rourke was always good company, and his party piece and rendition of ‘My Way’ was always much anticipated and forever a highlight of any good social or club gathering."

Cobh4Football, the group helping Cobh’s four football Clubs in coming together to create better facilities for the future of the sport in Cobh, also paid their respects.

“All at Cobh4Football pass on our heartfelt condolences to all the O’ Rourke family at this sad time.

"A man who did so much for Cobh Football.

"Rest In Peace John.”