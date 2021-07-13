Tributes paid to Peter O'Leary after he steps away from the job of PRO for the Cork Ladies Football Board

THE news came as a surprise but the immediate outpouring of gratitude to Peter O’Leary for his work as Cork LGFA PRO was sincere and richly deserved.

O’Leary filled the Cork LGFA role over the past two and a half years, a timeframe in which the former Cork U14 All-Ireland winning coach received a National LGFA award for his professional efforts as the county’s PRO.

During those 30 months, if O’Leary wasn’t providing regular, sometimes hourly updates on the latest Cork inter-county and club ladies football news via official social media channels, then you would most probably have found him either helping coach a ladies football team or refereeing a match somewhere in the county.

During all those Covid lockdowns, the Cork LGFA PRO kept supporters, players, managers and club members spirits up with updates on fundraising activities via the county’s social media accounts.

I know first-hand how important all of those tweets, Instagram and Facebook posts were to individuals and Cork LGFA supporters going through a tough time.

O’Leary’s coaching and refereeing exploits will continue as will his role as Inch Rovers LGFA county delegate.

The victorious Cork U14 All-Ireland winning management team including Peter O'Leary second from the right) following the Rebels' victory over Galway in the decider at St Rynagh's GAA grounds in Offaly. Picture: Tom Russell, Anois Photgraphy.

Yet, the loss of such a respected and knowledgeable public relations officer will be felt in Cork LGFA circles for a long time.

The former PRO was and remains one of the best individuals to fill the demanding job.

Yet, Peter O’Leary always managed to fulfil his numerous tasks with a smile on his face or a quick-witted response to any enquiry.

More often than not, Peter gets his witty reply in before you get the chance to start your sentence. That skill is unlikely to diminish.

On a serious note, those of us who fill the press boxes on match days or attend press nights know the value of a good PRO.

Peter O’Leary was an exceptional one. Peter went above and beyond for local and any visiting media delegation, be it providing printed team sheets, statistics or just getting access to players and management for interviews.

Taking on such a demanding PRO role is one thing but excelling at it for the betterment of Cork ladies football is quite another.

O’Leary’s statement, issued on Tuesday morning via his own and the official Cork LGFA Twitter accounts read:

“It is with sadness, after two and a half years as @CorkLGFA PRO, I have made the decision to step down with immediate effect due to personal issues and a heavy workload.

“I have always looked to improve the public knowledge surrounding Ladies Football in Cork in every way that was possible in my various roles over the years since first getting involved in 2006.

"Thus, making the decision has not been easy and I have thought about this decision very hard.

Cork LGFA U14 Coach and PRO Peter O'Leary, Siofra Patwell, Katie O'Driscoll, Millie Condon, Caoimhe McEvoy, Ciara White (all Clonakilty) and Cork LGFA U14 Manager Dominic Gallagher who are ehading to Banagher Co Offaly for today's All-Ireland U14 football final.

“To Cork senior captains Doireann O’Sullivan (2019 and 2020), to Martina O’Brien (2021) and their squads and management, a sincere thank you with all your help in helping promote Ladies Football across the county on a wider level.

“A massive thank you to all the club players county-wide for all their help and co-operation in my role as County PRO, without you and your efforts, I would not be here today.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to the media, whether it was TV or radio, the papers or online and all the photographers, both at local and national level, it has been a pleasure to deal with you all.

“I look forward to going back to being a supporter at games around the country.

"I look forward to continuing my role as Inch Rovers County delegate, a position I have held with privilege since 2006 and look forward in being involved in refereeing and coaching women in this great sport.

"Many thanks one and all!”

Former All-Star and Cork LGFA All-Ireland winner Briege Corkery was one of many who replied via Twitter stating: “Well done on all the hard work you have put in Peter. Enjoy the break and thanks for all the constant updates.”

Cork Camogie PRO Louise Weldon also responded by saying: “Peter, very sorry to read this! Thank you so much for all your support over the last 8 months, greatly appreciated.

"Congratulations on the huge impact you have made to promote Women’s Sport, Cork is the better for all you have done!

"Best of luck in the future.”