Cork v Dublin U20 hurling: Player Ratings

EOIN DAVIS: Very assured in around the square when the pressure was on. Booming puck-outs. 7

CONOR O'CALLAGHAN: Was pushed hard in the first quarter on the very lively Liam Murphy. Excellent second half. 7

EOIN ROCHE: Hugely experienced in All-Ireland finals, he burst out with numerous key possessions. 9

AARON WALSH BARRY: Dublin nabbed a late goal but until those frantic closing stages, the Cork full-back line was resolute. 7

DAIRE CONNERY: Really showed his quality in the opening exchanges, arrowing over a beautiful point from play. Landed a couple of crucial distance frees to boot. 8

CIARÁN JOYCE: Seen by many as a future senior centre-back, with his reading of the breaks and aerial prowess. Still U20, he was as good here as he'd been in the Munster Championship. 8

Ciarán Joyce of Cork in action against Kevin Desmond of Dublin. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

DAIRE O'LEARY: Set the tone with a massive catch in the opening minutes. Aggressive throughout. 8

BRIAN ROCHE: The official TG4 Man of the Match on the basis of his ferocious work-rate. He offered that and more, using the sliotar wisely. Made some key plays, including assisting the second goal, in the last 10 minutes. 9

TOMMY O'CONNELL: Another very experienced, quality hurler. Lively in possession and clipped 0-2 to boot. 8

SEÁN TWOMEY: Popped up with the goal but also offered an outlet for long deliveries and puck-outs. 7

DARRAGH FLYNN: His pair of points were Score of the Match contenders. Quick and skillful, could progress to the elite level. 8

COLIN O'BRIEN: Unmarkable in the first quarter when Cork pushed into that decisive seven-point lead. Curled over a sensational sideline. 8

ALAN CONNOLLY: A huge threat in the opening period and his focus on goals yielded a green flag for Seán Twomey. 7

SHANE BARRETT: Started close to the D and ended up coming out to the half-forwards. Rifled three points of the highest quality. Caused Dublin endless problems. 9

PADRAIG POWER: His tally was 1-1 but his intensity in the tackle was even more impressive. One of watch with senior potential like his Blarney club-mate Barrett. 9

SUBS

Jack Cahalane 7, Eoin Carey 7, Brian Hayes 7, Shane O'Regan and Colin O'Brien (not on long enough).