Cork v Dublin U20 hurling: Player Ratings

Very assured in around the square when the pressure was on. Booming puck-outs.
Was pushed hard in the first quarter on the very lively Liam Murphy. Excellent second half.
Hugely experienced in All-Ireland finals, he burst out with numerous key possessions.
Dublin nabbed a late goal but until those frantic closing stages, the Cork full-back line was resolute.
Really showed his quality in the opening exchanges, arrowing over a beautiful point from play. Landed a couple of crucial distance frees to boot.
Seen by many as a future senior centre-back, with his reading of the breaks and aerial prowess. Still U20, he was as good here as he'd been in the Munster Championship.
Set the tone with a massive catch in the opening minutes. Aggressive throughout.
The official TG4 Man of the Match on the basis of his ferocious work-rate. He offered that and more, using the sliotar wisely. Made some key plays, including assisting the second goal, in the last 10 minutes.
Another very experienced, quality hurler. Lively in possession and clipped 0-2 to boot.
Popped up with the goal but also offered an outlet for long deliveries and puck-outs.
His pair of points were Score of the Match contenders. Quick and skillful, could progress to the elite level.
Unmarkable in the first quarter when Cork pushed into that decisive seven-point lead. Curled over a sensational sideline.
A huge threat in the opening period and his focus on goals yielded a green flag for Seán Twomey.
Started close to the D and ended up coming out to the half-forwards. Rifled three points of the highest quality. Caused Dublin endless problems.
His tally was 1-1 but his intensity in the tackle was even more impressive. One of watch with senior potential like his Blarney club-mate Barrett.
Jack Cahalane, Eoin Carey , Brian Hayes , Shane O'Regan and Colin O'Brien (not on long enough).