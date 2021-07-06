Neil Ronan helps Ballyhea junior B hurlers into county final with Midleton

Ballyhea 4-19 Belgooly 1-9

BALLYHEA had a comprehensive win over Belgooly in the Co-Op Superstores Cork County Junior B Hurling Championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

The winners gained control from the start with former Cork All-Ireland winner Neil Ronan outstanding on the ‘40’.

Jack Barrett opened the scoring for the winners with Barry Dwyer levelling after three minutes. Ronan added two pointed frees before Jordan Morrissey placed Mikey Mortell for a point 0-4 to 0-1.

Good play by Kevin Hanley led to a fine point by Luke Hanley. Barry Dwyer replied for Belgooly who trailed 0-5 to 0-2 at the water break.

On the restart, Ronan added two frees before they had their first goal by James Horgan in the 2lst minute.

Well on top in the half-back line and midfield sectors, Ballyhea piled on the pressure and they took some very good scores.

Belgooly had a number of wides over the hour. Horgan followed with his second goal. In the closing moments, Morrissey and Barry Dwyer (free) swapped points: 2-10 to 0-5 at halftime.

Early on the changeover, both sides swopped two points each.

The winners had their third goal through Ryan Hanley in the 41st minute 3-14 to 0-8, though Belgooly responded with a goal by Dan Cronin.

At the second water break, the winners held a comfortable 3-16 to 1-8 advantage though it must be said Ballyhea keeper Gearoid O’Shea made some splendid saves.

The winners’ full-back line, which included former Cork minor Owen O'Sullivan, was also very solid.

Ballyhea corner-back Owen O’Sullivan clears his lines. Picture: Dan Linehan

They had their fourth goal in the 56th minute by John Horgan. Belgooly battled to the end but there was no denying Ballyhea their place in this Sunday’s county final against Midleton.

Scorers for Ballyhea: N Ronan 0-11 (0-7 f), James Horgan 2-0, John Horgan 1-1, R Hanley 1-0, T O’Sullivan 0-2, J Barrett, M Mortell, L Hanley, J Morrissey, D O’Shaughnessy 0-1 each.

Belgooly: B Dwyer 0-5 (0-3 f), D Cronin 1-0, G O’Riordan 0-2 (0-1 f), M Collins, S McCarthy 0-1 each.

BALLYHEA: G O’Shea; O O’Sullivan, S Dennehy, T O’Sullivan; N Crowley, L Hanley, C Crowley; W Carroll, J Morrissey; N Ronan, C Hanley, J Barrett; M Morrissey, James Horgan.

Subs: D O’Shaughnessy for M Mortell (inj), R Hanley for C Hanley, John Horgan for J Barrett, L O’Shea for J Morrissey, D O’Donoghue for N Ronan.

BELGOOLY: G Quinlan; L Walsh, N O’Sullivan, D Walsh; G O’Riordan, T O’Donovan, C O’Sullivan; S Kiely, R Reynolds; J O’Sullivan, B Dwyer, K Fitzgerald; M Collins, R Long, P Halton.

Subs: D Cronin for P Halton, S McCarthy for B Dwyer.

Referee: Eoin Coleman (Youghal).