How the Cork hurlers rated in the defeat to Limerick

PATRICK COLLINS: Not the easiest of debuts, pucking out against a team of Limerick's size and power. Generally did well on the restarts and had no chance with the goals. 6

NIALL O'LEARY: Under pressure throughout from the skillful and quick Peter Casey. Replaced in the fourth quarter. 5

EOIN CADOGAN: Shut down the threat of Tom Morrissey, who was withdrawn scoreless in the second half. Thundered out with a few balls for good measure. 8

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Brilliant job on Aaron Gillane, winning the majority of the 50-50 possessions while holding him from play. 8

TIM O'MAHONY: Though Gearóid Hegarty finished with a couple of points and a few assists, O'Mahony gave him plenty of it and popped up for a score of his own. 7

MARK COLEMAN: Very impressive carrying possession from the D in the first half but Limerick kept him more on the backfoot after the break. 6

GER MILLERICK: Super first start in a pivotal role combining midfield duties with marking Cian Lynch, who hurled well as always but certainly didn't dominate. 7

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: Clipped over three points bursting up field and could have had another two. 7

CONOR CAHALANE: Another rookie, he was effective in the first half, winning a penalty, but couldn't get into the game at all in the second half. 5

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Very dangerous in the opening 35 minutes, scoring a point and getting fouled for two converted frees but could have done more with the quality ball he got. 6

ROB BIE O'FLYNN: Like Harnedy, he threatened to do huge damage in the early stages but couldn't make possession stick at times. Sliced over a fine point. 6

JACK O'CONNOR: Cork's best forward to the tune of 0-3 from play along with being fouled for a free. Suffered from a lack of quick low ball in the last 20 minutes. 7

PATRICK HORGAN: A difficult outing for the Cork captain, who along with some misses from placed balls, struggled to get involved from play. 5

SUBS

SHANE BARRETT: Shot 0-2 and was very comfortable at this level. 7

LUKE MEADE: Heavily involved in the middle third. 6

ALAN CADOGAN: Set up two scores and was busy. 6

SEÁN O'LEARY HAYES: Had his hands full with Peter Casey. 6

ALAN CONNOLY: Late cameo. 6