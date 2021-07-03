How the Cork hurlers rated in the defeat to Limerick

Not the easiest of debuts, pucking out against a team of Limerick's size and power. Generally did well on the restarts and had no chance with the goals.
Under pressure throughout from the skillful and quick Peter Casey. Replaced in the fourth quarter.
Shut down the threat of Tom Morrissey, who was withdrawn scoreless in the second half. Thundered out with a few balls for good measure.
Brilliant job on Aaron Gillane, winning the majority of the 50-50 possessions while holding him from play.
Though Gearóid Hegarty finished with a couple of points and a few assists, O'Mahony gave him plenty of it and popped up for a score of his own.
Very impressive carrying possession from the D in the first half but Limerick kept him more on the backfoot after the break.
Super first start in a pivotal role combining midfield duties with marking Cian Lynch, who hurled well as always but certainly didn't dominate.
Clipped over three points bursting up field and could have had another two.
Another rookie, he was effective in the first half, winning a penalty, but couldn't get into the game at all in the second half.
Very dangerous in the opening 35 minutes, scoring a point and getting fouled for two converted frees but could have done more with the quality ball he got.
Like Harnedy, he threatened to do huge damage in the early stages but couldn't make possession stick at times. Sliced over a fine point.
Cork's best forward to the tune of 0-3 from play along with being fouled for a free. Suffered from a lack of quick low ball in the last 20 minutes.
A difficult outing for the Cork captain, who along with some misses from placed balls, struggled to get involved from play.
Shot 0-2 and was very comfortable at this level.
Heavily involved in the middle third.
Set up two scores and was busy.
Had his hands full with Peter Casey.
Late cameo.