Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 23:48

How the Cork hurlers rated in the defeat to Limerick

Eoin Cadogan and Seán O'Donoghue were the standouts, with Ger Millerick the pick of the newcomers
How the Cork hurlers rated in the defeat to Limerick

Sean O'Donoghue of Cork is tackled by Cian Lynch of Limerick. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

PATRICK COLLINS: Not the easiest of debuts, pucking out against a team of Limerick's size and power. Generally did well on the restarts and had no chance with the goals. 6

NIALL  O'LEARY: Under pressure throughout from the skillful and quick Peter Casey. Replaced in the fourth quarter. 5

EOIN  CADOGAN: Shut down the threat of Tom Morrissey, who was withdrawn scoreless in the second half. Thundered out with a few balls for good measure. 8

SEÁN  O'DONOGHUE: Brilliant job on Aaron Gillane, winning the majority of the 50-50 possessions while holding him from play. 8

TIM  O'MAHONY: Though Gearóid Hegarty finished with a couple of points and a few assists, O'Mahony gave him plenty of it and popped up for a score of his own. 7 

MARK  COLEMAN: Very impressive carrying possession from the D in the first half but Limerick kept him more on the backfoot after the break. 6

GER  MILLERICK: Super first start in a pivotal role combining midfield duties with marking Cian Lynch, who hurled well as always but certainly didn't dominate. 7

DARRAGH  FITZGIBBON: Clipped over three points bursting up field and could have had another two. 7

CONOR  CAHALANE: Another rookie, he was effective in the first half, winning a penalty, but couldn't get into the game at all in the second half. 5

SEAMUS  HARNEDY: Very dangerous in the opening 35 minutes, scoring a point and getting fouled for two converted frees but could have done more with the quality ball he got. 6

ROB BIE  O'FLYNN: Like Harnedy, he threatened to do huge damage in the early stages but couldn't make possession stick at times. Sliced over a fine point. 6

JACK  O'CONNOR: Cork's best forward to the tune of 0-3 from play along with being fouled for a free. Suffered from a lack of quick low ball in the last 20 minutes. 7

PATRICK  HORGAN: A difficult outing for the Cork captain, who along with some misses from placed balls, struggled to get involved from play. 5

SUBS

SHANE  BARRETT: Shot 0-2 and was very comfortable at this level. 7 

LUKE  MEADE: Heavily involved in the middle third. 6 

ALAN  CADOGAN: Set up two scores and was busy. 6

SEÁN  O'LEARY HAYES: Had his hands full with Peter Casey. 6 

ALAN  CONNOLY: Late cameo. 6 

Read More

Analysis: Cork hurlers must blend running game with direct ball to recover from Limerick loss

More in this section

Republic of Ireland WNT Training Session Cork soccer ace Clare Shine signs contract extension with Glasgow
MSL soccer: Everton dig deep for victory in Junior League Cup clash MSL soccer: Everton dig deep for victory in Junior League Cup clash
Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk - EA Sports Cup semi-final Cobh Ramblers and the FAI sign new deal for St Colman's Park
cork gaa
Limerick v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 4

Cork hurling team v Limerick features three debutants and Cadogan's return

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more