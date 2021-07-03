Cork hurlers lose to Limerick by eight points in Munster semi

Limerick 2-22 Cork 1-17

CORK'S hurling championship opener promised much at times at Thurles on Saturday evening, but ultimately the Rebels lost out to All-Ireland champions Limerick by eight points.

A pair of goals in first-half injury time turned the tide irrevocably in the Treatymen’s favour, but Cork will reflect on a saved penalty that would have put them five points ahead in the 25th minute. They must now enter into the All-Ireland qualifiers, with some positives to build upon but with the risk of a tough draw.

Kieran Kingston’s side did a lot right in the first half and were in an acceptable position as injury time dawned, though it could have been even better – the scoreboard read 1-7 to 0-10 after a 10-minute period where the Rebels had an extra man but had been outscored by 0-4 to 0-2.

The numerical disparity arose from the sin-binning of Limerick attacker Peter Casey for a foul on the rampaging Conor Cahalane in the 25th minute, at a time when Cork led by 1-5 to 0-6. Patrick Horgan stepped up to take the penalty that could have put them five points clear but Nickie Quaid saved well and Limerick were level thanks to a quick-fire pair of Cian Lynch points.

Cork were resolute though and had the lead again through Horgan, going back in front through Tim O’Mahony after Aaron Gillane levelled with his fifth pointed free of the evening. However, that was the high point: Séamus Flanagan tied matters with his second and, after Casey’s return, Limerick hit Cork for two goals.

First, Cian Lynch found midfielder Darragh O’Donovan in space and his shot deflected off the unfortunate Seán O’Donoghue – who had been very impressive up to then – to give Limerick the lead for the first time since the 16th minute. Even so, Cork were not in a bad position but there was still time for Gillane to find wing-back Kyle Hayes, who sent a low shot to the corner of the net, beyond the dive of Patrick Collins. A 2-10 to 1-7 Limerick interval advantage was never going to be overhauled.

Prior to that, a fine Shane Kingston goal had turned things Cork’s way after Limerick had forged a 0-4 to 0-2 lead inside 12 minutes, even with some poor early wides. The goal was a good example of the efficacy of Cork’s short-passing style, as Tim O’Mahony and Conor Cahalane linked with corner-back Niall O’Leary, who was set racing towards goal. He tried to find Séamus Harnedy, but, while the pass didn’t come off, Kingston was able to seize possession from the thicket of bodies and fire past Quaid.

By the water-break, Cork were 1-3 to 0-4 in front, but they couldn’t get further away from Limerick than two points and had a let-off in the 19th minute when Cian Lynch’s pulled goal attempt fizzed just wide.

Having gone in trailing by six points at half-time, Cork fell eight behind within the opening five minutes of the second half but three points on the trot, from Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn and Horgan, brought them back into contention but by the water-break in the 53rd minute, the same six-point deficit still pertained, 2-16 to 1-13.

As the action resumed for the fourth quarter, points from Darragh Fitzgibbon and then sub Shane Barrett brought the gap down to four, but they couldn’t get any closer – O’Connor was pulled for over-carrying when a chance was about to materialise while Eoin Cadogan shot wide from distance.

After Diarmaid Byrnes put Limerick five ahead with his second, Cork had an immediate reply though Barrett and only poor shooting from the champions stopped them easing clear. Cork needed a goal but they couldn’t fashion a late chance to test Limerick’s resolve. The Shannonsiders advance to the final in a fortnight, while Cork will seek to negotiate the qualifier route.

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane 0-6f, C Lynch, D Byrnes (0-1 f), P Casey 0-3 each, D O’Donovan, K Hayes 1-0 each, S Flanagan, G Hegarty 0-2 each, G Mulcahy, W O’Donoghue, D Reidy 0-1 each.

Cork: P Horgan 0-5f, S Kingston 1-1, J O’Connor, D Fitzgibbon 0-3 each, S Barrett 0-2, T O’Mahony, S Harnedy, R O’Flynn 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, R English, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Subs: C Boylan for T Morrissey (50), D Morrissey for Nash (56), G Mulcahy for Flanagan (57), D Reidy for Hegarty (65), P Ryan for Gillane (66).

CORK: P Collins; S O’Donoghue, D Cahalane, N O’Leary; E Cadogan, M Coleman, T O’Mahony; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; C Cahalane, S Harnedy, R O’Flynn; S Kingston, P Horgan, J O’Connor.

Subs: S Barrett for C Cahalane (44), L Meade for Harnedy (50), S O’Leary Hayes for O’Leary (51), A Cadogan for O’Flynn (55), A Connolly for Kingston (69).

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).