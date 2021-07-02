Cork hurling team v Limerick features three debutants and Cadgoan's return

GER Millerick has been handed his Cork championship debut at midfield for the Munster hurling semi-final against Limerick.

The young Fr O'Neill's hurler gets a first start alongside other rookies keeper Patrick Collins and wing-forward Conor Cahalane in the clash at Semple Stadium, 7pm live on Sky Sports, while 35-year-old Eoin Cadogan is handed the number seven geansaí, after missing all the 2020 campaign through injury.

Experienced attackers Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy occupy the full- and centre-forward berths respectively, alongside the hard-running Robbie O'Flynn, Shane Kingston and Jack O'Connor.

The belief this week was that Millerick and Cadogan were battling for a defensive berth in the showdown with the All-Ireland champions, but both have been accommodated by Kieran Kingston and his selectors, with Luke Meade missing out from the regulars in the league.

Millerick was out in 2020 but impressed in league losses to Limerick and Galway. He could be asked to man-mark Cian Lynch if Cork want to free up Mark Coleman as a sweeping centre-back, and he's excelled in that deployment before for Rebel underage sides.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane and Eoin Cadogan of Cork. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Cadogan got Man of the Match when shackling Aaron Gillane in the 2019 Munster round-robin tie and is expected to pick him up again. Niall O'Leary will tag Peter Casey with Damien Cahalane or Seán O'Donoghue marking Seamus Flanagan and the other moving out to the wing on Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty.

Limerick senior hurling team v Cork in Saturday's Munster semi final.



📌 13 of All Ireland SHC final team - Richie English & Peter Casey start.

📌 Teenagers Cathal O’Neill & Colin Coughlan in subs.#LLSport #Limerick #GAA #Hurling pic.twitter.com/liiV8wCmp4 — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) July 1, 2021

Alan Cadogan is the big name in reserve up front, along with Declan Dalton and U20s Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett, who'll lead the line in the delayed U20 All-Ireland final against Dublin on Saturday week in Nowlan Park. Bill Cooper has also returned from injury to take his place on the bench, but Colm Spillane remains unavailable.

Daire Connery, also involved with Pat Ryan's U20 squad, isn't in the 26-man panel, where Robert Downey is the most experienced defender, having previously done well on Hegarty when Cork beat Limerick in the 2019 championship.

CORK v Limerick:

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Seán O'Donoghue (Inniscarra);

Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas);

Darragh Fitzgibbbon (Charleville), Ger Millerick (Fr O'Neill's);

Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own);

Shane Kingston (Douglas), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers, c), Jack O'Connors (Sarsfields).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Niall Cashman (Blackrock), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Bill Cooper (Youghal), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neill's), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Shane Barrett (Blarney).